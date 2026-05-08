HAMILTON is Coming to Blu-Ray With Special Collector's Edition

The filmed version of Hamilton will be released for the first time in 4K UHD Blu-ray on June 16. The Collector's Edition will also include a fabric poster, a set of collectible art cards, and a booklet of “Alexander Hamilton” lyrics and sheet music for piano.

The musical was filmed at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway in June 2016, with the original cast, including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., Phillipa Soo, Daveed Diggs, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jonathan Groff, Christopher Jackson, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Okieriete Onaodowan, and Anthony Ramos.

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Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. Filmed at The Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway in June of 2016, the film transports its audience into the world of the Broadway show in a uniquely intimate way.

The Collector’s Edition Blu-ray will also include the all-new documentary Spark into a Flame: Hamilton & Hip-Hop, offering a closer look at the connection between the Broadway sensation, the hip-hop roots that inspired it, and “The Hamilton Mixtape” that followed.

The documentary features the voices of Hamilton writer, performer and creator Lin-Manuel Miranda along with many of the artists and creatives who had a front-row seat to the musical phenomenon, including music icons Busta Rhymes, Nas, Questlove, Black Thought, Angie Martinez, Common, Dessa, Residente and more.

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