Video: Lilli Cooper Performs SPRING AWAKENING at Healthy Minds Gala as Partnership Continues

Seaview CEO, Greg Nobile, revealed at Project Healthy Minds' World Mental Health Day Gala on Thursday, October 8 that the production company will continue its ongoing partnership with Project Healthy Minds for the upcoming production of Spring Awakening. Watch Lilli Cooper's performance of “Don't Do Sadness” at the Project Healthy Minds Gala and see photos from the event.

The collaboration builds on the organization's recent partnership on Every Brilliant Thing, which connected audiences with Project Healthy Minds' mental health resources and pathways to care. More than 7,000 people signed up to access mental health services through the nonprofit's marketplace, demonstrating the power of live entertainment to connect audiences with meaningful support. Through this expanded collaboration, Seaview and Project Healthy Minds will focus on reaching young people and providing audiences with support inspired by the themes explored in Spring Awakening.

Project Healthy Minds will participate in a post-performance talkback with the Spring Awakening cast and creatives at a date to be announced, creating an opportunity to further explore the musical's questions around mental health and engage directly with audiences. Audiences will also be able to access a cobranded digital marketplace for mental health services through a QR code in the program. Additional programming and initiatives with Project Healthy Minds will be announced shortly.

Lilli Cooper</a> sings "Don't Do Sadness" from Spring Awakening" width="356">

The revival is directed by Tony Award winner Danya Taymor, with choreography by Celia Rowlson-Hall, and music supervision by Or Matias, has been extended by popular demand through Sunday, April 4, 2027. Performances for the musical begin Friday, November 27, with an official opening night set for Sunday, December 13.

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