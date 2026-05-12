Lauren Mariasoosay, Marcus John, and More Join HAMILTON Broadway Cast

Hamilton will welcome five new cast members to its Broadway company beginning May 12. Lauren Mariasoosay will take over the role of Eliza Hamilton, alongside Marcus John as Alexander Hamilton.

Amina Faye will join as Peggy Schuyler and Maria Reynolds, and also serve as an understudy for Eliza. Lencia Kebede will take over as Angelica Schuyler, with Wallace Smith as Hercules Mulligan and James Madison. Mariasoosay, John and Faye are all making their Broadway debuts.

Cast Biographies

Amina Faye: Selected credits include The Seat of Our Pants (Gladys); Pericles (Marina); Suffs (Robin; Public Theater); SIX (Jane Seymour; National Tour); Love in Hate Nation (Susannah Son; Two River Theater, World Premiere).

Marcus John: After touring Hamilton across three companies and five countries, Marcus is finally bringing the movement to the Rodgers for his Broadway debut! International Tours: Rent: 20th Anniversary (Benny), Mamma Mia! Farewell Tour (Ensemble, u/s Eddie & Pepper). Regional: Chez Joey (Cat, u/s Joey; Arena Stage). Film: Dumb Money (Netflix). TV: “Harlem” (Prime).

Lencia Kebede: Lencia graduated from Occidental College, majoring in Diplomacy & World Affairs and minoring in Politics. Last year, she made history as the first full-time Black Elphaba in Wicked on Broadway. Previously, she spent five years touring with Hamilton (Angelica Schuyler, previously Woman 5), touring nationally and internationally with Rent (Joanne), and singing backup for Beyoncé Knowles Carter.

Lauren Mariasoosay: Lauren is making her Broadway debut after touring as Eliza for the past year and a half! Recent credits include Catherine Parr in the original Canadian production of SIX in Toronto. National Tours: Disney’s Aladdin, Cats.

Wallace Smith: Wallace returns to the Hamilton family after being a part of the original Chicago Company of Hamilton, the Broadway company, and Hamilton L.A.

About Hamilton

Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring​ a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography. It has won Tony​​, Grammy​​, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming