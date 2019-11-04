HAMILTON Extends San Francisco Run By 21 Weeks
BroadwaySF announced today that the third national 'And Peggy' tour of Hamilton has extended its run in San Francisco by 21 weeks and tickets for the extension are now on sale.
The production is now extended through May 31, 2020 at the Orpheum Theatre in San Francisco.
Purchase Tickets to the San Francisco Run of HAMILTON Here!
HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, as told by America now.
The musical features Tony Award-winning book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's BIOGRAPHY of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.
