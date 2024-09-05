HADESTOWN Will Open in Melbourne and Amsterdam Next Year

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Productions of Hadestown will open in Amsterdam, Netherlands at the Royal Theater Carré and in Melbourne, Australia at the Her Majesty’s Theatre in Spring 2025. With productions playing on Broadway, across the US on tour, in the West End and South Korea, and with an upcoming run in Sydney, Australia, the Tony® and Grammy Award-winning Best Musical will now be seen in six countries, on four continents, across the globe.

To learn more and to register for tickets for the Amsterdam production, please visit Carre.nl. To learn more and to register for tickets for the Melbourne production, please visit www.hadestown.com.au.

“From a silver school bus in Vermont, to Broadway, to nations around the globe, the Hadestown caravan continues to grow as we’ve been called to these cities by our fans,” stated Producer Mara Isaacs. “We’re thrilled to continue to give audiences worldwide the opportunity to experience this singular world created by the genius of Anais Mitchell and Rachel Chavkin.”

Hadestown originated as Anaïs Mitchell’s indie theater project that toured Vermont which she then turned into an acclaimed album. With Rachel Chavkin, her artistic collaborator, Hadestown has been transformed into a genre-defying new musical that blends modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz to reimagine a sweeping ancient tale.

Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.

Hadestown is playing its 5th year on Broadway at the Walter Kerr Theatre (219 W 48th Street). Tickets are available are the Walter Kerr box office and at www.seatgeek.com/hadestown-tickets.

Hadestown on Broadway currently stars Maia Reifcco as ‘Eurydice,’ Phillip Boykin as ‘Hades,’ Jordan Fisher as ‘Orpheus,’ Yola as ‘Persephone,’ and Stephanie Mills as ‘Hermes.’ They are joined by Belén Moyano, Jessie Shelton, and Brit West as ‘the Fates.’ The chorus of Workers is played by Emily Afton, Malcolm Armwood, KC Dela Cruz, Chibueze Ihuoma, and Alex Puette. The cast includes swings Sojourner Brown, Brandon Cameron, Tara Jackson, Max Kumangai, Alex Lugo, Yael “YaYa” Reich, and Tanner Ray Wilson.

The creative team for Hadestown features Tony Award winner Rachel Hauck (set design), four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Krass (costume design), two-time Tony Award winner Bradley King (lighting design), Tony Award winners Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz (sound design), Obie Award® winner and Chita Rivera Award® winner David Neumann (choreography), Liam Robinson (music direction and vocal arrangements), Tony Award winners Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose (arrangements and orchestrations), Ken Cerniglia (dramaturgy), and Whitley Theatrical (casting).