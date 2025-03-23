News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Video: Six Years Since First Bows of HADESTOWN

Saturday, March 22 marked the six year anniversary.

By: Mar. 23, 2025
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Hadestown is celebrating the anniversary of the original cast's first bows, which was on March 22 of this year. To celebrate, they shared a video of the original cast taking their first bows in March of 2019 at the Walter Kerr Theatre. 

The original cast includes Reeve Carney as Orpheus and Eva Noblezada as Eurydice, Patrick Page as Hades, Amber Grey as Persephone, André De Shields as Hermes, all of whom are shown in the video. 

That's not all they shared, however. In the video is also a side by side comparison with the original cast's bows at the Lyric Theatre in London. The caption of the video reads, "Six years ago today, the cast of Hadestown took their very first bow on Broadway."

See below for the video! 






Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Buy a Hadestown World We Dream About Flask Hadestown World We Dream About Flask
Buy a Hadestown Show the World Mask Hadestown Show the World Mask
Buy a Hadestown Wait for Me Pinset Hadestown Wait for Me Pinset
Buy a Hadestown Show Art Tee Hadestown Show Art Tee
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Shop Merch
Powered by

Videos