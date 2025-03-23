Video: Six Years Since First Bows of HADESTOWN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hadestown is celebrating the anniversary of the original cast's first bows, which was on March 22 of this year. To celebrate, they shared a video of the original cast taking their first bows in March of 2019 at the Walter Kerr Theatre.

The original cast includes Reeve Carney as Orpheus and Eva Noblezada as Eurydice, Patrick Page as Hades, Amber Grey as Persephone, André De Shields as Hermes, all of whom are shown in the video.

That's not all they shared, however. In the video is also a side by side comparison with the original cast's bows at the Lyric Theatre in London. The caption of the video reads, "Six years ago today, the cast of Hadestown took their very first bow on Broadway."