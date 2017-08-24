Griffin Dunne to Portray Composer Leonard Bernstein in New Kevin Spacey-Helmed Biopic GORE

Deadline reports that actor and director Griffin Dunne will co-star in the Netflix biopic GORE, alongside Kevin Spacey. Spacey is already tapped to play titular character, writer Gore Vidal.

Dunne will portray late composer Leonard Bernstein, whose work includes the scores to beloved musicals WEST SIDE STORY and PETER PAN.

Dunne appeared on Broadway in 1992 in the play SEARCH AND DESTROY. The actor can currently be seen in the Amazon series I Love Dick, as well as in the Netflix movie War Machine. He also directed and produced a documentary for Netflix about his aunt and beloved writer Joan Didion titled Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold. The documentary will premiere at the New York Film Festival in October.

Michael Hoffman will direct Gore which will be set in the 1980s and follow the late American author, playwright, and political candidate. Vidal, who passed away five years ago, has been the subject of several documentaries, including Nicholas Wrathall's 2013 film "Gore Vidal: The United States of Amnesia." The Netflix project marks the first feature film about his life.

The biopic is currently filming in Italy. A release date has not been announced.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

