Greek Youth Symphony Orchestra to Make American Debut at Carnegie Hall

The internationally celebrated Greek Youth Symphony Orchestra, will make its American debut at Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall, New York City, in a one-night-only concert event, Sunday, November 3, at 7:30PM. For tickets and information, visit CarnegieHall.org, call CarnegieCharge, 212-247-7800 or visit the Carnegie Hall Box Office, 881 7th Ave.



Under the direction of its Founder and Artistic Director, Dionysis Grammenos, Greek Youth Symphony Orchestra is comprised of 300 auditioned musicians, ages 18 - 26, from nearly 50 cities in Greece and throughout Europe. At Carnegie Hall, 95 GYSO musicians will present an eclectic evening of music including contemporary European and American popular symphonic works as well as a fresh new take on traditional Greek dance music through a symphonic lens.

“We could not be more excited that Greek Youth Symphony Orchestra will make its American debut at Carnegie Hall this fall,” says Dionysis Grammenos Founder and Artistic Director of GYSO. “Just about 70 years ago to the date of our concert, the great Greek conductor, Dimitri Mitropoulos, lead the New York Philharmonic in the debut of Nikos Skalkottas’ “Greek Dances” on the stage of Carnegie Hall. Our performance of this work feels like a celebration of the legacy of Greek music and artistry to have played this fabled stage. That we also happen to be making our American debut in New York the same day as The New York Marathon, and just days before Election Day seems rather auspicious as well. After all, Greece is the birthplace of both marathons and democracy, so the timing could not be more ideal.”

