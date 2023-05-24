Grammy-Winner Sharon Isbin To Be Inducted Into The 2023 Guitar Foundation of America Hall of Fame 

Isbin's catalogue of over 35 albums has sold nearly a million copies and reflects her remarkable versatility.

Multiple Grammy winner Sharon Isbin will be inducted into the 2023 Guitar Foundation of America Hall of Fame and receive their Artistic Achievement Award this June. Isbin, the 2020 Musical America Instrumentalist of the Year, will give a solo concert Friday June 23, 8pm at the Manhattan School of Music in celebration of GFA's 50th Anniversary at their annual convention to be held for the first time in New York City. 

The program features music by Granados, Leo Brouwer, Tárrega, Barrios, Tan Dun and Lauro, including works written for her.  Tickets are $55.09-$33.11 and available by clicking here.

Hailed as “one of the best guitarists in the world” (Boston Globe) and celebrated as “the pre-eminent guitarist of our time,” she has been the soloist with over 200 orchestras, premiered over 80 works written for her by some of the world's finest composers, and has given sold-out performances in celebrated halls across 40 countries.

Recent highlights include a 21-city Guitar Passions tour with jazz greats Stanley Jordan and Romero Lubambo, tours with India's legendary Amjad Ali Khan, a collaboration with Sting, triumphant performances with the Detroit, Montreal and National Symphonies, as well as sold-out concerts at the Kennedy Center, Kimmel Center, and Carnegie Hall. Other recent projects include a quintet by Joseph Schwantner for Sharon and the Pacifica Quartet which they premiered in New York last fall: “The evening was a triumph for Isbin as she debuted yet another work and burnished her legacy of premieres of new music by venerated contemporary composers.”

Isbin's catalogue of over 35 albums has sold nearly a million copies and reflects her remarkable versatility. Her latest world premiere recordings of works written for her include: Affinity, featuring composers from three continents including Chris Brubeck's acclaimed guitar concerto, and  Strings for Peace, an album in the tradition of ragas of North Indian classical music with sarod master Amjad Ali Khan.  Both groundbreaking releases vastly enrich major new repertoire for the guitar and were named Best of 2020 by SiriusXM, NPR, and multiple media. Her Souvenirs of Spain & Italy with the Pacifica Quartet debuted at #1 on Amazon and #2 on Billboard, her Grammy-winning Journey to the New World with guest Joan Baez spent 63 consecutive weeks on top Billboard charts, and her Latin Grammy nominated Rodrigo Aranjuez with the New York Philharmonic is their only recording with guitar.

PBS specials include the Billy Joel Gershwin Prize, and the acclaimed documentary Sharon Isbin: Troubadour, seen by millions around the globe and winner of ASCAP's Television Broadcast Award. Troubadour paints the portrait of a trailblazing performer and teacher who over the course of her career has broken through numerous barriers to rise to the top of a traditionally male-dominated field.  She directs guitar departments she created at the Aspen Music Festival and The Juilliard School.

Visit www.sharonisbin.com for more information.



