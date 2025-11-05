Graham 2 To Host Holiday Event at the Martha Graham Studio Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Graham 2, the Martha Graham School’s acclaimed performing ensemble, will present its annual Holiday Event on Friday, December 5, at 7:00 PM, and Saturday, December 6, at 3:00 PM and 6:00 PM, at the Martha Graham Studio Theater (55 Bethune Street, 11th Floor, Manhattan).

The family-friendly program will include excerpts from Martha Graham’s Ritual to the Sun (from Acts of Light, 1981), the beloved Diversion of Angels (1948), and La Guinguette de la Marne, a work by Graham 2 Director Virginie Mécène inspired by French social dance traditions.

Event Details

In addition to the performances, the event will feature holiday crafts, snacks, and goodie bags for children, as well as an opportunity for audience members to meet and take photos with the dancers.

A special raffle drawing will offer prizes including tickets to the Martha Graham Dance Company’s 100th Anniversary performances at New York City Center, tickets to Graham 2’s 2026 New York Season, and other items. Raffle tickets will be available for purchase at the door, with winners announced during the Saturday evening show.

Tickets are $35 (general admission), $20 (students), and $10 (children under 12). Tickets can be purchased at marthagraham.edu/graham2.

Those unable to attend in person may join the Martha Graham Dance digital membership for $20/month at patreon.com/marthagrahamdance, which includes live-streamed Studio Series events and other exclusive content.

About Graham 2

Graham 2 serves as the Second Company of the Martha Graham Dance Company and features early-career dancers studying at the Martha Graham School. Under the direction of Virginie Mécène, the ensemble presents Graham’s repertory and new works by guest choreographers, performing in venues across New York City and beyond.

Graham 2 functions as both an educational and professional bridge, with 70% of current Martha Graham Dance Company members having begun in Graham 2. The group also participates in educational outreach programs, performing annually for thousands of students throughout the region.