Governors Island Unveils Summer Season Featuring Arts, Culture, Education Programs & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Trust for Governors Island today revealed a robust calendar of exciting and wide-ranging programs on the Island for this summer that promise to offer exciting experiences for New Yorkers of all ages and visitors from around the world. This year's programming highlights the breadth of activities, events, and cultural experiences that can be enjoyed during the warmer months on Governors Island, including live music, food trucks, and public art installations.

“Governors Island has long been the epicenter of arts, culture, and summer fun in New York Harbor,” said New York City Mayor Eric Adams. “As we prepare for warmer weather in the months ahead, the Trust for Governors Island has got New Yorkers covered for free events and programs, expanded hours, open space, and iconic views. Visit www.govisland.org for more information, or grab a ferry ticket and head over to Governors Island for fun activities and delicious food this summer.”

“Governors Island continues to offer unique cultural, educational, and recreational resources on 172 acres in the heart of New York Harbor, and this summer season hosts even more exciting programming than ever before,” said Deputy Mayor for Housing, Economic Development and Workforce Maria Torres-Springer. “We encourage New Yorkers and visitors alike to enjoy the attractions on the Island—from gorgeous views of the city skyline to unique music and shopping experiences to athletic events in beautiful open space—before the end of warm weather this year.”

“Governors Island continues to grow as an accessible, year-round destination—offering unparalleled open space, thought-provoking arts and cultural experiences, some of our city's best culinary offerings, a diverse community of tenants and amenities, and more for our nearly one million visitors,” said Clare Newman, President and CEO of the Trust for Governors Island. “It's going to be an exciting summer on the Island, and we encourage all New Yorkers to hop on the ferry and check out everything we have to offer this year.”

VISITOR AMENITIES AND ATTRACTIONS

The Trust for Governors Island will once again offer wheelchair-accessible tram service, free and available to all guests. These all-electric accessibility vehicles will depart from Soissons Landing and Yankee Pier Friday through Sunday from Memorial Day to Labor Day, stopping at key locations throughout the Island.

The Urban Farm — home to GrowNYC's teaching garden, Earth Matter NY's Compost Learning Center and Soil Start Farm, and the Bee Conservancy's bee sanctuary—is open weekends from 12-4pm with free tours the first Saturday of every month. play:groundNYC's Adventure Playground, a unique kids-only space imagination and exploration, is open every weekend from 12-4pm. Governors Island National Monument, including Fort Jay and Castle Williams, is open Wednesday-Sunday and all Federal Holidays from 10am-5pm starting Memorial Day weekend for both Ranger-led and self-guided tours.

Collective Retreats is open daily for overnight stays, and QC NY is open daily with two heated outdoor pools alongside saunas, steam rooms, relaxation treatments, massages, and more. QC NY will also debut expanded amenities this July, including a new bistro, sensory saunas, a salt room, and more.

Visitors can expect to witness innovative climate solutions in action on Governors Island this season, including Circular Economy Manufacturing's solar-powered MicroFactory, Pulse Grids' unique solar POWERDOME, Vycarb's carbon monitoring technology in New York Harbor, and the inaugural cohort of the Trust's annual Climate Solutions Challenge winners, announced in March 2024. Pilot projects will be open for live demonstrations and workshops most weekends during the summer months, with community demonstration days to be announced. The New York Climate Exchange will also offer tours and info sessions, with dates to be announced.

OPEN SPACE AND RECREATION

Visitors can enjoy Governors Island's 120+ acres of open space daily. The Island's award-winning, climate resilient park offers rolling lawns and plenty of room for New Yorkers to spread out for picnicking and recreation, including over seven miles of car-free bike paths. Hammock Grove's 40+ public hammocks and pathways nestled into the foliage of this young urban forest provide a relaxing retreat. The Hills feature unparalleled views of the harbor and landmarks, like the Statue of Liberty and the surrounding Lower Manhattan and Brooklyn skylines.

Popular year-round activities—like bike rentals with Blazing Saddles, including Free Bike Mornings every weekday between 10am-12pm and CitiBike; self-guided digital walking tours with Urban Archive, Gesso, and the Black Gotham Experience; free digital guides on the Bloomberg Connects arts and culture app; and more—will continue to be offered to Island visitors, along with previously announced educational programs with Governors Island Nature.

EVENTS

Governors Island remains one of New York City's most unique locations for events of all kinds. See below for a selection of upcoming events, with more to be announced throughout the season:

We Belong Here – May 24-26, May 31-June 2

NYC Footy Gov Cup soccer tournament – June 1-2

Lower Manhattan Cultural Council's citywide River to River Festival – June 7-23

Jazz Age Lawn Party – June 8-9, August 10-11

New York City Lavender Festival – June 8-9

Porch Stomp folk music festival – June 15

Governors Island Arts THIRD Saturdays – June 15, July 20, September 21, October 19

FAD Market – June 15-16, July 20-21, August 17-18, September 21-22, October 19-20

Mubadala New York Sail Grand Prix – June 22-23

NYCRUNS Firecracker 5K & 10K – June 29

NYC Poetry Festival – July 13-14

FOOD VENDORS

Governors Island is a true culinary destination with a diverse mix of cuisines available to visitors daily. New vendors this year include Spectro, a fast-casual burger shack also located at Jacob Riis Park, and On Tea Road, a boba tea cart that has previously popped up at several locations around New York City.

Returning vendors including Joe Coffee Company, Little Eva's, Taco Vista, Fauzia's Heavenly Delights, Island Oyster, Threes Brewing, Pizza Yard, Sea Biscuit, Carreau Club, Tokyo Drumstick, La Newyorkina, Makina Café, Wheeler's BBQ, and more. The Foodie Spot—a partnership with the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA)'s Office of Resident Economic Empowerment and Sustainability—will return to Liggett Terrace for the fourth year in a row, spotlighting small businesses owned by graduates of NYCHA's Food Business Pathways program.

Open Daily

Gitano Island – Daily, 11am-10pm, Soissons Landing

Island Oyster – Monday-Friday, 11am-8pm; Saturday-Sunday, 10am-8pm

Joe Coffee Company in the Battery Maritime Building ferry terminal – Daily, 7am-2pm

Joe Coffee Company at Liggett Terrace – Daily, 10am-6pm

Little Eva's – Daily, 11am-5pm, Liggett Terrace

Makina Café – Weekdays, 10am-3:30pm; weekends, 10am-4:30pm, Colonels Row

Pizza Yard – Daily, 12-5pm, Colonels Row

Taco Vista – Daily, 12-6pm, Soissons Landing

Three Peaks Lodge at Collective Retreats – Daily for Happy Hour, dinner, and bar service, Western Promenade

Open Weekends and Select Weekdays

Carreau Club – Friday-Sunday, 11am-6pm, King Ave

Fauzia's Heavenly Delights – Weekends, 11am-6pm, Liggett Terrace

The Foodie Spot – Friday-Sunday, 11am-5pm, Liggett Terrace

La Newyorkina – Weekends, 12-5 pm, Colonels Row

On Tea Road – Weekends, 12-5pm, Colonels Row

Sea Biscuit – Weekends, 10am-6pm, Western Promenade

Spectro – Weekends, 11am-6pm, Liggett Terrace

Threes Brewing – Weekends, 12-6pm, Liggett Terrace

Tokyo Drumstick – Friday-Sunday, 11am-4pm, Liggett Terrace (Open daily July 1-September 3)

Yedinadas – Weekends beginning mid-June, 12-5pm, Liggett Terrace

Wheeler's – Weekends, 12-6pm, Colonels Row

GOVERNORS ISLAND ARTS

Through public art commissions, the annual Organizations in Residence program, and public events and programs, Governors Island Arts—the arts and cultural program presented by the Trust—creates transformative encounters with art for all New Yorkers, inviting artists and researchers to engage with the Island's layered histories, environments, and architecture. Visit www.govisland.org/arts to view the program's previously announced summer season of free cultural offerings including performances, workshops, public artworks, and more.

VISITOR INFORMATION

Governors Island's summer hours will return beginning May 25, 2024. From Memorial Day through Labor Day, the Island will remain open until 10pm Sunday-Thursday and 11pm Friday-Saturday, with the South Island Park—including areas like the Hills, Hammock Grove, and Picnic Point—open until 6pm daily. From Labor Day through Memorial Day, the Island is open daily from 7am to 6pm.

Trust for Governors Island-operated ferries run daily between the Battery Maritime Building at 10 South Street in Lower Manhattan and Soissons Landing on the Island. Trust-operated ferries also serve two Brooklyn locations during the summer months—Pier Six in Brooklyn Bridge Park and Atlantic Basin in Red Hook. These routes run directly to Yankee Pier on Governors Island from each location every Saturday, Sunday, and holiday Monday from May 25 through September 2. For schedules and ticketing information, visit the Governors Island website.

Visitors are encouraged to reserve ferry tickets in advance of their trip on the Governors Island website. Round-trip ferry tickets cost $5 for adults. Ferries operated by the Trust for Governors Island are always free for children 12 and under, older adults 65 and up, residents of NYCHA, IDNYC holders, current and former military service members, and Governors Island members. Ferries before 11am on Saturdays and Sundays are free for all. There is no surcharge for bicycles or strollers on Trust-operated ferries at any time.

The Trust also offers free ferry fares for nonprofit and community-based organizations, youth camps, and senior centers throughout New York City. To inquire about group visits, organizations may email groupvisits@govisland.org.

NYC Ferry service to Governors Island on the South Brooklyn route operates weekdays and non-summer weekends. On summer weekends during the highest ridership season, NYC Ferry will continue to operate its dedicated seasonal shuttle from Pier 11/Wall Street in Lower Manhattan. NYC Ferry riders may take any route to Pier 11 and transfer to the shuttle for free, or NYC Ferry riders may transfer for free at either Atlantic Ave/Pier 6 or Red Hook/Atlantic Basin to Trust-operated Brooklyn ferries. For ticketing information and full schedules for NYC Ferry, visit the NYC Ferry website, www.ferry.nyc.

“Governors Island is the perfect warm-weather escape for New Yorkers and tourists – there's more than 120 acres of open space, recreational activities, arts and culture, family programming, and local history,” said Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine. “With a five-minute ferry ride, you can escape the concrete jungle for a day. I encourage everyone to take advantage of this unique getaway and bask in all that Governors Island has to offer.”

"As we get ready to swing into Summer, I'm excited to see the roll out of Governors Island's summer programming,” Congressman Dan Goldman said. “Families across our City should take the time this summer to visit Governors Island, one of the attractions that makes NY-10 the coolest congressional district in America."

“I can't wait to enjoy Governors Island with my constituents during this peak season. As the biggest park in our district, Governors Island is an oasis for fresh air and for Lower Manhattanites, and people across the city, to enjoy nature,” said New York City Councilmember Christopher Marte. There are so many great stewards of the Island who will be running programs for the entire family, and I encourage everyone to take the quick ferry ride as much as they can this summer.”

“Governors Island is one of the most beautiful spots in New York City. I hope Brooklynites take advantage of the easy ferry access to come out and enjoy extended evening hours and exciting summer programming!” said New York City Councilmember Lincoln Restler.

“Coming off a cold winter, heading into the Spring and Summer seasons, Manhattan Community Board 1 (CB1) is looking forward to the beautiful weather, bucolic open spaces and diverse programming available on Governors Island. CB1 is looking forward to the dozens of arts, culture and education Organizations in Residence around Nolan Park and Colonel Row as much as relaxing in the Hammock Grove and dining with friends at Picnic Point. We are so excited to enjoy the 120 acres of natural and built open spaces through the free guided walking tours, public art and fabulous parkland,” said Tammy Meltzer, Chair of Manhattan Community Board One. “We encourage all New Yorkers to hop on the ferry and enjoy the Island's nature and amazing unfettered harbor and skyline views.”

“I'm pleased to welcome visitors back to Governors Island National Monument starting Friday, May 24, 2024, Memorial Day Weekend,” said Shirley McKinney, Manhattan sites superintendent, National Park Service. “This year, we will offer Park Ranger led tours at 11:00am and 2:00pm by reservation at www.reservation.gov. Self-guided public tours of the historic forts are also available from 10:00am-5:00pm, with our park rangers on site to answer questions and provide information on the Island's unique history to our visitors.”

Governors Island has undergone a tremendous transformation over the last decade, including the creation of a resilient 43-acre park, a growing arts and cultural program, year-round public access, and remarkable growth in audience. The Island is home to a diverse number of year-round tenants, including the Urban Assembly New York Harbor School, Lower Manhattan Cultural Council, Billion Oyster Project, Beam Center, Cincher, the Institute for Public Architecture, Wind Support NYC, QC NY, and the soon-to-open Buttermilk Labs, as well as the New York Climate Exchange—a research and educational institution led by Stony Brook University and a cross-sector consortium of universities, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

Announced as the anchor partner for the Center for Climate Solutions by Mayor Eric Adams and the Trust for Governors Island in April 2023, the Exchange will create a state-of-the-art, $700-million, 400,000-square-foot campus on Governors Island dedicated to researching and developing innovative climate solutions that will be scaled across New York City and the world and that will equip New Yorkers to hold the green jobs of the future. The Exchange will also create thousands of permanent green jobs and generate $1 billion in fiscal impact for New York City.