Governors Island Arts Launches THIRD Saturdays

The Trust for Governors Island has announced the launch of THIRD Saturdays, a Governors Island Arts initiative celebrating the Organizations in Residence program. THIRD Saturdays programming will run every third Saturday of the month from May through October and will feature special indoor and outdoor programs from the two dozen organizations presenting free activities and exhibitions in the historic houses of Nolan Park and Colonels Row. All events are free and open to the public.

“We are thrilled to launch THIRD Saturdays, bringing another accessible public arts program to the Island’s established hub and to be able to offer this platform to local nonprofits and artists,” said Juan Pablo Siles, Associate Curator and Producer at the Trust for Governors Island. “This season's diverse group of organizations represent the five boroughs of New York, and a wide range of artistic perspectives, offering unique programming for everyone to enjoy.”

June’s THIRD Saturday Schedule of Events (Saturday, June 17):

Colonels Row

Art Projection: Duty of the Hearts, Residency Unlimited: 11am-5pm

Art Exhibition: Faster and Faster, Residency Unlimited: 11am-5pm

Printmaking Workshop, TransBorder Art: 12 – 2pm

Queer Care Workshops, Fountain House Gallery: 12 – 5pm

LGBT Pride Portrait Exhibit Opening & Artist Talk, ArtCrawl Harlem: 1 – 5pm

Guided Sound Walk, Lower Eastside Girls Club: 1 – 2pm, 3 – 4pm

Pre-Juneteenth Dance Class, Cumbe: 1 – 2pm & 2:30 – 3:30pm

CADAF & Christie’s Education, TransBorder Art: 2 – 3:30pm

Art & Meditation Workshop, ArtsConnection: 3 – 4:30pm

Nolan Park

Interactive Performance: Watch Us!, Taiwanese American Arts Council: 11am-5pm

Celebrating Black Americana, West Harlem Art Fund: 11am-4pm

Open Studios, Swale: 12 – 5pm

Open House, Staten Island Urban Center: 12 – 4pm

Juneteenth Sound Bath & Curator Tour, MoCADA: 1 – 2pm

Guided Bird Outings, NYC Audubon: 2 – 3:30pm

Bird-Friendly Glass Workshops, NYC Audubon: 3:30 – 4:30pm

Electro-Acoustic Music Performance, Harvestworks: 7 – 8pm

The Organizations in Residence program features over two dozen arts, cultural, and educational nonprofit organizations from throughout the five boroughs that utilize space inside the historic houses of Nolan Park and Colonels Row. The organizations present a robust calendar of free public programs and artist residencies and engage visitors in special activities for all ages throughout the summer months. Visit www.govisland.org/oir to meet this season’s cohort.

Governors Island is open to the public Sunday through Thursday from 7am to 10pm and Friday through Saturday from 7am to 11pm. Trust for Governors Island-operated ferries run daily between the Battery Maritime Building at 10 South Street in Lower Manhattan and Soissons Landing on the Island. Trust-operated ferries also serve two Brooklyn locations during the summer months—Pier Six in Brooklyn Bridge Park and Atlantic Basin in Red Hook. These routes run directly to Yankee Pier on Governors Island from each location every Saturday, Sunday, and holiday Monday from May 27 through October 29. For schedules and ticketing information, visit www.govisland.org/ferry.

Visitors are encouraged to reserve ferry tickets in advance of their trip on the Governors Island website. Round-trip ferry tickets cost $4 for adults. Ferries operated by the Trust for Governors Island are always free for children 12 and under, older adults 65 and up, residents of NYCHA, IDNYC holders, current and former military service members, and Governors Island members. Ferries before noon on Saturdays and Sundays are free for all. There is no surcharge for bicycles or strollers on Trust-operated ferries at any time.

NYC Ferry also serves Governors Island weekdays on the South Brooklyn route and summer weekends via the seasonal Governors Island shuttle. For ticketing information and full schedules for NYC Ferry, visit www.ferry.nyc.