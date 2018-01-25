Goodspeed Musicals Cancels BULLETS OVER BROADWAY Amidst #MeToo Movement; THE DROWSY CHAPERONE Will Replace

A new title has been added to Goodspeed Musicals 2018 season. The multi-Tony Award-winning The Drowsy Chaperone - an entertaining and uplifting show-within-a-show that's perfect for musical theater fans everywhere - will replace the previously announced production of Bullets Over Broadway.

"After careful consideration and conversations with community members, trustees, staff and artists, we have decided to cancel our production of Bullets Over Broadway," explained Goodspeed Executive Director Michael Gennaro. "In light of the current dialogue on sexual harassment and misconduct, the author of Bullets Over Broadway, Woody Allen, has come under increasing scrutiny. Ongoing reports in the media have made this situation even more difficult and complicated and this led us to reconsider the appropriateness of producing the show. I believe this is the right decision for Goodspeed to make as an organization and we are pleased to be able to produce The Drowsy Chaperone as a welcome addition to our season".

Winner of five Tony Awards, including Best Book and Best Original Score, The Drowsy Chaperone is a sentimental spoof of the Jazz Age musical comedy. When a diehard theatre fan plays his favorite cast album, the characters come to life in this hilarious musical comedy featuring one show-stopping song and dance number after another. This madcap musical features book by Bob Martin and Don McKellar and music and lyrics by Lisa Lambert and Greg Morrison. Original Broadway production of The Drowsy Chaperone produced by Kevin McCollum, Roy Miller, Bob Boyett, Stephanie McClelland, Barbara Freitag and Jill Furman. This first-ever Goodspeed production of The Drowsy Chaperone will be sponsored by Amica Insurance.

The three-show season at The Goodspeed will now feature the Tony Award-winning The Will Rogers Follies: A Life in Revue which will run from April 13 - June 21, followed by the classic musical Lionel Bart's Oliver! from June 29 - September 8 and in the fall The Drowsy Chaperone which will run from September 21 - November 25, 2018.

2018 Season ticket holders will receive tickets for their complete subscription package, including tickets for The Drowsy Chaperone in the coming weeks. All single tickets purchased for Bullets Over Broadway will be honored for the same date/time for The Drowsy Chaperone. Ticket buyers may contact the box office if they wish to exchange tickets or request a refund.

Tickets for season tickets are on sale now at the Box Office 860.873.8668 or at www.goodspeed.org. Single tickets for all three shows go on sale Sunday, February 18, 2018.

