Glenn Close Wants To Begin Filming SUNSET BOULEVARD By the End of the Year

She's ready for her close up! Last year, it was announced that Tony-winner Glenn Close will star in a film adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Boulevard.

While the film's fate is currently in the hands of the virus pandemic sweeping the nation, the film's star remains optimistic and hopes to begin work on the picture soon.

"It will be great to get back to work. Hopefully I'll be doing a miniseries that hasn't been announced yet but it will bring me back home. Oh, and probably look forward to a great celebration. I don't know when that will be, when we're all allowed out of the house - we may have to be careful for a long time," she told The Hollywood Reporter.



"I've always loved TV and when this was presented to me, I loved the premise of the story and the character. It will be something that'll be fun, creative and different. And by the end of the year, I really would love to work on the movie based on Sunset Boulevard the musical. That's always on my mind and I think we're getting closer ..."

Rob Ashford will direct Close in her Tony-winning role of Norma Desmond, with a screenplay written by Tom MacRae (Everybody's Talking About Jamie).

Based on Billy Wilder's classic Academy Award-winning film, Andrew Lloyd Webber's Tony Award-winning Best Musical SUNSET BOULEVARD features a celebrated book and lyrics by Don Black and Christopher Hampton.

In her mansion on Sunset Boulevard, faded, silent-screen goddess, Norma Desmond, lives in a fantasy world. Impoverished screen writer, Joe Gillis, on the run from debt collectors, stumbles into her reclusive world. Persuaded to work on Norma's 'masterpiece', a film script that she believes will put her back in front of the cameras, he is seduced by her and her luxurious life-style. Joe becomes entrapped in a claustrophobic world until his love for another woman leads him to try and break free with dramatic consequences.

SUNSET BOULEVARD originally premiered in London's West End at the Adelphi Theatre in 1993 starring Patti LuPone, where it ran for almost four years and played to nearly two million people. The American premiere was at the Shubert Theatre in Century City, Los Angeles in December 1993 with Glenn Close as Norma. The musical was an instant success and played 369 performances before moving to Broadway in 1994 with, what was then, the biggest advance in Broadway history, at $37.5 million.

Photo Credit: Richard Hubert Smith





