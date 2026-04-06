Gil Gutiérrez Trio Will Present MILES Y MAS at Jazz at Lincoln Center in May

The Gil Gutiérrez Trio will present Miles y Mas at Dizzy’s Club at Jazz at Lincoln Center on May 12 and May 13, with performances scheduled at 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. The two-night engagement will mark the 2026 centennial of Miles Davis with a program reimagining his work through a Latin jazz perspective.

The trio will feature Gil Gutiérrez on guitar, Dave Rodriguez on bass, and Bob Stern on violin, with special guests Cyro Baptista on percussion and Jon Faddis on trumpet. The program will include interpretations of Miles Davis’ repertoire, including selections inspired by Sketches of Spain and works from both his acoustic and electric periods.

Gutiérrez is known for blending classical, jazz, flamenco, and son cubano, and has collaborated with artists including Ana Gabriel, Arturo Sandoval, Ricardo Arjona, Pedro Guerra, and Doc Severinsen. Rodriguez, a Grammy and Emmy-nominated bassist, has performed at venues including Carnegie Hall and the Apollo Theater and currently serves as Executive Producer at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center. Stern has performed with a range of classical and popular artists.

Baptista has collaborated with musicians including Herbie Hancock, Carly Simon, and Trey Anastasio, while Faddis, a longtime collaborator of Dizzy Gillespie and Charles Mingus, received a Grammy nomination in 2025 for Best Latin Jazz Album.

Ticket Information

Performances will take place at Dizzy’s Club, located at 10 Columbus Circle in New York City. Tickets are available now.