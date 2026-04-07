Video: Ingrid Michaelson Sings 'The Way I Am' at Lincoln Center

Watch a video of Ingrid Michaelson performing her platinum hit “The Way I Am" at Lincoln Center. The performance was part of her recent concert, Ingrid Michaelson & Friends: The Time and Space Between Us at Lincoln Center. The single was released in 2006 as part of her album "Girls and Boys."

Performed last Friday, April 3, as part of Lincoln Center’s American Songbook Series, the concert showcased songs from her albums and theater projects – including never-before-heard music.

The performance also featured special guests John Cardoza, Kim Onah, Micaela Diamond, and Helen J. Shen, along with a string quartet and musical direction by Carmel Dean.

Michaelson's twenty-year recording career has yielded nine albums, multiple television soundtracks, and a hit Broadway musical. Her most recent work, including her 2024 LP For the Dreamers, embraces an introspective mode, a direction that she'll bring to full fruition for her headlining American Songbook concert at David Geffen Hall.