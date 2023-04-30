Gianandrea Noseda to Return to New York Philharmonic in May

Gianandrea Noseda will return to the New York Philharmonic from May 4 - 6, 2023 for the first time since 2017 and marks 20 years since his debut with the Philharmonic in 2003.



On April 18, 2023, Noseda brought his National Symphony Orchestra to Carnegie Hall for a critically acclaimed performance which included George Walker's Sinfonia No. 4.



Noseda continues his focus on George Walker, a D.C.-native and the first Black composer to win a Pulitzer Prize - by featuring Walker's Sinfonia No. 1 in his New York Philharmonic program.



Noseda's New York Philharmonic concerts open with one of his most frequent collaborators, Leonidas Kavakos, joining Noseda for Shostakovich's Violin Concerto No. 1. Noseda closes the program with Respighi's Roman Festivals.



Find more information about Noseda at the New York Philharmonic, here.



Noseda and the National Symphony Orchestra recorded Sinfonia No. 4 in 2022 along with Sinfonia No. 1 for the NSO's Label.



Listen to Noseda and the National Symphony Orchestra's recordings of Sinfonias No. 1 and 4, here and here, respectively.



Noseda and the National Symphony Orchestra will finish recording the Walker Sinfonias at the Kennedy Center's Concert Hall in May and June 2023, and the release of the complete Sinfonia Cycle is slated for late summer 2023.



Find more information about the Walker Sinfonia Cycle, here.



Noseda is in the midst of a significant residency in Washington, D.C. through June 3, 2023. Last week's concerts featured J'Nai Bridges in the world premiere of Songs of Separation by Carlos Simon, the Kennedy Center's Composer-in-Residence. Watch it on medici.tv.



During his residency in D.C. Noseda will complete the Beethoven Symphony Cycle which he and the NSO began in 2022. Noseda has coupled Beethoven's symphonic and other orchestral works with symphonic works by American composers George Walker and William Grant Still in a series entitled American Masters.



Find information about Noseda and the NSO's concerts at the Kennedy Center, here.



The National Symphony has released Beethoven's Symphonies No 1 and 3, listen here.



Beethoven's Symphonies 4 and 5 are set for release on May 19, 2023. The remaining symphonies will be released over the course of the next year. Find more information, here.



Beyond his extensive commitment to the NSO, Noseda is in his second season as General Music Director of the Zurich Opera House. In February 2023, he was named "Best Conductor" by the German Oper! Awards. His interpretations of Wagner's first two Ring operas were given a special citation in the jury's comments. He just completed critically acclaimed performances of Siegfried in Zurich and will lead performances of Götterdämmerung in November 2023 followed by two complete Ring Cycles in May 2024. These performances mark Noseda's first foray into the Ring Cycle and were a key factor in his accepting the position of General Music Director. His contract has been extended through the 2027 - 28 season.



Find more information about the Ring Cycle at the Zurich Opera House, here.



Find more information on Gianandrea Noseda, here. ABOUT GIANANDREA NOSEDA

Gianandrea Noseda is one of the world's most sought-after conductors, equally recognized for his artistry in both the concert hall and opera house. The 2022 - 2023 season marks his sixth as Music Director of the National Symphony Orchestra (NSO).



Noseda's leadership has inspired and reinvigorated the NSO which makes its home at the Kennedy Center. The renewed artistic recognition and critical acclaim has led to invitations to Carnegie Hall, international concert halls, as well as digital streaming and a record label distributed by LSO Live for which Noseda also records as principal guest conductor of the London Symphony Orchestra. The label's debut release featured Dvořák's Symphony No. 9 and Copland's Billy the Kid in 2020 is being followed by the complete Sinfonias by George Walker and a Beethoven Cycle. He has made over 70 recordings for various labels, including Deutsche Grammophon and Chandos on which he recorded many works including those by neglected Italian composers through his Musica Italiana series.



Noseda became General Music Director of the Zurich Opera House in September 2021. Last year, his initial four-year contract was extended through the 2027 - 2028 season. An important milestone will be two complete Ring Cycles in 2024 in a new production. Since April 2022, his performances of three of the four Ring operas in Zurich have been praised by critics; the fourth opera of the Cycle receives its premiere in fall 2023. From 2007 to 2018, Noseda served as Music Director of the Teatro Regio Torino, where his leadership marked the opera house's golden era.



Noseda has conducted the most important international orchestras, opera houses and festivals and had significant roles at the BBC Philharmonic (Chief Conductor), Israel Philharmonic Orchestra (Principal Guest Conductor), Mariinsky Theatre (Principal Guest Conductor), Orchestra Sinfonica Nazionale della RAI (Principal Guest Conductor), Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra (Victor de Sabata Chair), Rotterdam Philharmonic (Principal Guest Conductor) and Stresa Festival (Artistic Director).



Noseda is committed to working with young musicians which led to his 2019 appointment as founding Music Director of the Tsinandali Festival and Pan-Caucasian Youth Orchestra in Tsinandali, Georgia.



A native of Milan, Noseda is Commendatore al Merito della Repubblica Italiana, marking his contribution to the artistic life of Italy. He has been honored as Musical America's Conductor of the Year (2015), International Opera Awards Conductor of the Year (2016), and Oper! Awards Best Conductor of the Year (2023).



Photo Credit: Tony Hitchcock