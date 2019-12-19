GetClassical Presents Pianist Daumants Liepins Next Month

GetClassical presents: Pianist Daumants Liepins, Winner of the 2019 Vendome Prize at the Verbier Festival, in a program of works by Schumann and Brahms on Monday, January 20th, 2020 at Opera America.

There will be a champagne reception at 6:30pm and the concert will start at 6:45pm. Immediately after the performance, Zsolt Bognár, host of Living the Classical Life, will interview Daumants Liepins and then preside over an Industry Roundtable Panel titled: Piano Competitions in the Digital Age featuring Daumants Liepins, and special guests: Professor Julia Mustonen-Dahlkvist, teacher of Mr. Liepins and Chair of the Piano Department at Ingesund College of Music at Karlstad University in Sweden; Sean Hickey, Senior Vice President of Naxos America; Pavlina Dokovska, Chair of the Piano Department at Mannes College of Music; Joseph Patrych, Sound Engineer and producer. A full reception will take place after the panel concludes.

Monday, January 20, 2020 at 6:30pm at Opera America, 330 7th Ave., 7th Floor (at 29th Street) New York, NY 10001. Tickets from Ilona Oltuski via eventbrite: $25 http://bit.ly/GetClassicalDaumantsLiepins





