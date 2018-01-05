Get Tickets to 19 Broadway Shows at a 2-For-1 Rate During Broadway Week

NYC & Company, New York City's official destination marketing organization, announced NYC Broadway Week tickets are on sale to the public today beginning at 10:30am EST. The popular biannual program, now in its eighth year, will run January 16 through February 4, 2018, offering visitors and New Yorkers the opportunity to purchase two-for-one tickets to 19 exciting Broadway shows. Of the participants, seven are new Broadway productions, including Farinelli and the King, SpongeBob SquarePants and The Parisian Woman, among others. Tickets for NYC Broadway Week can be purchased now at nycgo.com/broadwayweek.

"New York City's vibrant Broadway scene can't be found anywhere else in the world, and visitors flock here to enjoy this authentic, only-in-New York City experience," said Fred Dixon, president and CEO of NYC & Company. "With our signature NYC Broadway Week program, we welcome visitors, meetings delegates and residents alike to experience the best of New York City's performing arts at a value, and to help support the Broadway community this winter."

The 19 shows participating in NYC Broadway Week winter 2018 are:*

· A Bronx Tale

· Aladdin

· Anastasia

· Beautiful - The Carole King Musical

· Chicago

· The Children**

· Farinelli and the King**

· Hello, Dolly!

· John Lithgow: Stories by Heart**

· Kinky Boots

· Latin History for Morons**

· The Lion King

· Once on This Island**

· The Parisian Woman**

· The Phantom of the Opera

· The Play That Goes Wrong

· School of Rock

· SpongeBob SquarePants**

· Wicked

*Subject to availability. Blackout dates may apply.

**New participants in NYC Broadway Week.

"With the variety of shows currently on Broadway, including long-running favorites, outstanding revivals, and brand-new productions that will delight family members of every age, there is truly something for everyone to enjoy," said Charlotte St. Martin, president of The Broadway League. "We are proud to partner with NYC & Company on NYC Broadway Week, and we look forward to welcoming patrons this winter to experience one of the best destinations in all of New York City-Broadway."

NYC Broadway Week is produced by NYC & Company in partnership with American Express, The Broadway League, Ticketmaster, Telecharge and Audience Rewards. NYC Broadway Week will be promoted through exclusive content on NYCgo.com, out-of-home media in the five boroughs, print and digital advertising, commercials running in NYC taxicabs and through social media posts on @nycgo and with hashtag #NYCBroadwayWeek.

Since its launch in January 2011, NYC Broadway Week has cumulatively sold more than 1,128,000 tickets, generating nearly $77 million in revenue for Broadway.

Last month, NYC & Company announced the first-ever NYC Broadway Week Winter Stay hotel promotion. This winter, NYC Broadway Week 2-for-1 ticket holders who stay at one of 25 participating hotels will receive a daily $25 food and beverage on-property credit-perfect to use before or after attending a Broadway show. All participating hotels are centrally located to Broadway's famed Theatre District and will offer attractive room rates as part of the promotion. For an up-to-date list of participating hotels and corresponding links to book, visit

nycgo.com/nyc-broadway-week-winter-stay.***

Furthermore, New Yorkers and visitors are encouraged to seek out the ultimate-value week this winter, January 29 through February 4, when three of NYC & Company's signature programs align: NYC Broadway Week, NYC Restaurant Week, and NYC Must-See WeekSM. Hotel savings are also available as the winter season offers the most attractive hotel rates of the year, particularly on the evening of Super Bowl Sunday (February 4). For all there is to do in NYC this winter, visit nycgo.com/winter.

***Subject to availability. Certain terms and conditions may apply. Guests may be asked to present NYC Broadway Week tickets upon check-in, subject to hotel discretion.

NYC & Company is the official destination marketing organization for the City of New York, dedicated to maximizing travel and tourism opportunities throughout the five boroughs, building economic prosperity and spreading the positive image of New York City worldwide. For all there is to do and see in New York City, visit nycgo.com.

