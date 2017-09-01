Get Ready for Michael Feinstein & Betty Buckley in 'SHOWSTOPPERS' Tonight with a Fun Duet

In the video below, get a sneak peek at Michael Feinstein and Betty Buckley dueting before Feinstein's "Showstoppers" series continues tonight, September 1st, through September 3rd at Feinstein's/54 Below!

Two-time Emmy Award and GRAMMY Award-Nominated Michael Feinstein returns to Feinstein's/54 Below with the surefire showstopping songs that made Broadway great... from then and now. This summer's extravaganza of showstopping songs will take you on a journey like no other. Come celebrate the summer with Michael Feinstein and his special guest Tony Award-winner Betty Buckley!

Featuring songs by iconic Broadway composers and lyricists such as Cole Porter, Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein, Stephen Sondheim, Marvin Hamlisch, and even some contemporary composers and lyricists of today. In addition to the music, Michael Feinstein will share the great backstories of each song. Hear how a now-famous Broadway song was nearly cut at the last minute! Hear how a now-hit song was added the night before opening! Combine all of this and you have an amazing way to spend a summer evening with Michael in his own club - it doesn't get better than this.

A post shared by Michael Feinstein (@michaelfeinsteinsings) on Aug 31, 2017 at 4:47pm PDT



