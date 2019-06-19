Get Free Theatre Tickets & Share Your Opinions with Other Parents

Apply Today to Be a BroadwayWorld JR Contributor!

BroadwayWorld JR, BroadwayWorld's very own guide to kid-friendly, family shows and events, is on the hunt for new parent contributors!

Get Free Tickets to Shows!

If you're looking for a chance to attend more theatre with your kids, today is your lucky day! We're looking for parents with an interest in reviewing children's theatre and children's theatre classes. Applicants should be industry enthusiasts in the New York City area, with great writing skills. This position is unpaid, but offers the opportunity to experience theatre with your kids for free!

To apply, please send one writing sample to Nicole (nicole@broadwayworld.com) with the subject: 'BroadwayWorld JR'.

Does you kid have opinions about Broadway? Click here to find out how submit them to be a part of our Kid Critics series!





