Is Your Child BroadwayWorld's Next Kid Critic?

Could your kid be BroadwayWorld next junior correspondent? Our Kid Critics series is looking for new theatre enthusiasts to share all of their thoughts on Broadway's hottest shows!

We are looking for a theatre-loving kid (age 7-10), who lives in the New York City area, and has lots of things to say about Broadway. If you know a kid with a lot of personality, who'd be perfect for the job, submit a 1-5 minute video of them talking about a recent production they saw, a favorite show or cast album, or any Broadway-related topic that interests them. The selected kid will get the opportunity to see Broadway shows (for free!) with an accompanying adult.

Email submissions (via YouTube link or file attachment) to Nicole@broadwayworld.com, with the subject line 'KID CRITICS submission'.





