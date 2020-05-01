Georgia Stitt's 'A Quiet Revolution' Physical Album is Released Today, Featuring Laura Benanti, Jeremy Jordan, Jessica Vosk, and More!
Georgia Stitt, the award-winning composer/lyricist and music director, has released a new album of original music, "A Quiet Revolution," on Craft Recordings/Concord Theatricals, available for purchase today. The album is now available wherever music is sold.
The album, which includes thirteen tracks written over the last decade, features theater luminaries Kate Baldwin, Laura Benanti, Heidi Blickenstaff, Andréa Burns, Brandon Victor Dixon, Sutton Foster, Joshua Henry, Amber Iman, Jeremy Jordan, Caitlin Kinnunen, Norm Lewis, Emily Skinner, Jessica Vosk, Betsy Wolfe, and E.J. Zimmerman.
"A Quiet Revolution" is produced by Jeffrey Lesser and Georgia Stitt, with music direction and orchestrations by Stitt. It marks Stitt's fourth album of original music, and her first in almost a decade. Stitt's songs are published by Concord Music Publishing.
TRACK LIST
1. Maybe It's Me - Jessica Vosk
2. Mister Blue - Joshua Henry
3. Casual - Betsy Wolfe
4. The Great American Black and White - Brandon Victor Dixon
5. Before I Lose My Mind - Amber Iman, Heidi Blickenstaff, Caitlin Kinnunen
6. The Water is Wide - Kate Baldwin
7. Come Over - Norm Lewis and Jessica Vosk
8. Palimpsest - Andréa Burns
9. Always Something More - Emily Skinner
10. Prepared - Jeremy Jordan
11. The Baby Song - Laura Benanti
12. Onward Beyond - E.J. Zimmerman
13. Stop - Sutton Foster
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
As part of College Board's AP Master Class series, Lin-Manuel Miranda will be guest lecturing AP US History this Friday (5/1) at 12:00pm ET.... (read more)
BroadwayWorld Announces NEXT ON STAGE Singing Competition
Entries now open! BroadwayWorld announced today the launch of BROADWAY'S NEXT ON STAGE a?' a new, online musical theatre singing competition for stude... (read more)
VIDEO: Katharine McPhee and Jeremy Jordan Sing 'You Matter to Me' From WAITRESS
Katharine McPhee and Jeremy Jordan have taken to Twitter to share a video of themselves singing 'You Matter to Me' from Waitress.... (read more)
VIDEOS: Patti LuPone Talks GYPSY, Getting Kicked Out of Prince's Club, the Broadway Shutdown, and More on WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE
Patti LuPone made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live last night, April 27!... (read more)
Actress and Singer India Adams Dies at 93
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that India Adams, whose long career as a singer and actress spanned nearly seven decades, died Saturday, April 25t... (read more)
Updated: Which 2020 Theatre Awards Are On? The Full List!
While the theatre community continues to adjust to a spring without Broadway, what would have been the 2020 Awards season approaches... with some majo... (read more)