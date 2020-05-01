Georgia Stitt's 'A Quiet Revolution' Physical Album is Released Today, Featuring Laura Benanti, Jeremy Jordan, Jessica Vosk, and More!

Georgia Stitt, the award-winning composer/lyricist and music director, has released a new album of original music, "A Quiet Revolution," on Craft Recordings/Concord Theatricals, available for purchase today. The album is now available wherever music is sold.

The album, which includes thirteen tracks written over the last decade, features theater luminaries Kate Baldwin, Laura Benanti, Heidi Blickenstaff, Andréa Burns, Brandon Victor Dixon, Sutton Foster, Joshua Henry, Amber Iman, Jeremy Jordan, Caitlin Kinnunen, Norm Lewis, Emily Skinner, Jessica Vosk, Betsy Wolfe, and E.J. Zimmerman.

"A Quiet Revolution" is produced by Jeffrey Lesser and Georgia Stitt, with music direction and orchestrations by Stitt. It marks Stitt's fourth album of original music, and her first in almost a decade. Stitt's songs are published by Concord Music Publishing.

TRACK LIST

1. Maybe It's Me - Jessica Vosk

2. Mister Blue - Joshua Henry

3. Casual - Betsy Wolfe

4. The Great American Black and White - Brandon Victor Dixon

5. Before I Lose My Mind - Amber Iman, Heidi Blickenstaff, Caitlin Kinnunen

6. The Water is Wide - Kate Baldwin

7. Come Over - Norm Lewis and Jessica Vosk

8. Palimpsest - Andréa Burns

9. Always Something More - Emily Skinner

10. Prepared - Jeremy Jordan

11. The Baby Song - Laura Benanti

12. Onward Beyond - E.J. Zimmerman

13. Stop - Sutton Foster





