George Salazar, Austin Scott, and James Brown III Featured On Theatre Podcast DRAMA
Lucille Lortel Award winner George Salazar (Be More Chill, The Lightning Thief), Austin Scott (Girl From the North Country, Hamilton), and James Brown III (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) are the latest stars to chat with Connor & Dylan MacDowell on their podcast DRAMA. Resident dramatics and twin brothers, Connor & Dylan MacDowell explore theatre, entertainment, pop culture, and the vibrance of love and life in New York City with Broadway performers, rising stars, and personalities within the theatre community. Joined weekly by thrilling special guests, they have intimately casual conversations about the dramatic journey that brought them here. With new episodes every Wednesday, listen in for your weekly dose of DRAMA!
Check out their recent episodes with Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen), Lilli Cooper (Tootsie, SpongeBob SquarePants), Matt Doyle (Company, Spring Awakening), Jackie Burns (Wicked, If/Then), Tyler Hanes (Cats, A Chorus Line), Alexis Michelle (RuPaul's Drag Race), Krystina Alabado (Mean Girls), Rory O'Malley (Book of Mormon) and many more Broadway favorites.
Launched in November of 2019, DRAMA. with Connor & Dylan MacDowell debuted in the Top 20 Performing Arts Podcasts Charts in the United States. Hosted by twin brothers who work in the entertainment business in New York City, DRAMA. comes to life as Connor and Dylan bring their synergy, charisma, and humor into weekly conversations among their diverse guest list. Each episode includes the twins and their interviewee chatting about their pop culture obsessions, tracking back to their "Ring of Keys" moment when it comes to discovering a life in the arts. Behind the scenes stories, relationships, and plenty of playful drama brings listeners back week after week.
Episodes are edited by Maggie Montalto, the theme song is written by Hunter Minor with Eric Thompson on guitar, and the logo is designed by Robbie Rozelle (Broadway Records).
DRAMA. with Connor & Dylan MacDowell is available to download on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever podcasts are found.
You can follow the podcast on www.twitter/thedramapodcast and www.instagram.com/thedramapodcast
For more information: https://thedramapodcast.squarespace.com/
