Gene Norman, Former Chairman of the New York City Landmarks Preservation Commission, Passes Away at Age 85
Norman held the title from 1983-1988.
The New York Times has reported that Gene Norman, former chairman of the New York City Landmarks Preservation Commission, has passed away at the age of 85.
Norman served under Mayor Edward I. Koch as the chairman of the Landmarks Preservation Commission in the 1980s.
Under Norman, the commission granted landmark designation to the Coty and Rizzoli Buildings on Fifth Avenue; the historic districts encompassing parts of the Upper West Side and of the late-19th-century Ladies' Mile shopping area, and the Cyclone roller coaster at Coney Island.
In 1987, Norman successfully stopped bulldozers about to demolish the New York and Queens County Railway terminal.
"It was amazing what he was able to accomplish," Steven Spinola, the president of the Real Estate Board of New York, said after Norman resigned.
He is survived by his wife Juanita Diaz, his daughter, two sons, eight grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.

