Gavin Lee, Bradley Jaden, and More Join STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS at the Gielgud Theatre

Full casting has been announced for Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends at the Gielgud Theatre.

Haydn Gwynne, Damian Humbley, Bradley Jaden, Gavin Lee and Jason Pennycooke will join Broadway Legends Bernadette Peters and Lea Salonga alongside Christine Allado, Janie Dee, Bonnie Langford, Joanna Riding, Jeremy Secomb, Jac Yarrow, Marley Fenton and Beatrice Penny-Touré. The company will also include Harry Apps, Bella Brown and Monique Young, completing a cast that is truly the best of the West End and Broadway.

Devised and Produced by Cameron Mackintosh, Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends will run at the Gielgud Theatre for 16 weeks only from 16 September 2023 – 6 January 2024. Tickets are on sale now at sondheimoldfriends.com

Cameron Mackintosh said today “I’m delighted to be welcoming so many old friends from my past productions, most of whom have stopped the show as well as some brilliant new ones, to star in Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends at the Gielgud Theatre this autumn. To have gathered so many West End stars, as well as two legendary Broadway performers together for a new show such as this is rare outside a gala. Only the sublime talents of Sondheim could make this happen. Steve was always a Broadway Baby at heart, so I’m thrilled that this last show he and I started putting together during Covid is having a life beyond its triumphant gala. Featuring 39 of the greatest songs ever written for the musical theatre, performed by an incredible cast, staged by the incomparable Matthew Bourne, side-by-side with Julia McKenzie and choreographer Stephen Mear, audiences are in for a musical evening they will never forget in one great big Broadway show.”

Celebrating the life and work of the great Stephen Sondheim, Old Friends won the Best Theatre Event at the 2023 WhatsOnStage Awards. It sold out within a couple of hours last year leaving thousands of disappointed fans unable to get tickets. Now by popular demand, audiences will have another chance to see the never to be forgotten and one of the most talked about theatrical events of the year.

Directed by Matthew Bourne, side by side with Julia McKenzie, with choreography by Stephen Mear, conducted by Alfonso Casado Trigo, musical supervision is by Stephen Brooker, musical arrangements by Stephen Metcalfe, set design by Matt Kinley, projection design by George Reeve, costume design by Jill Parker, lighting design by Warren Letton and sound design by Mick Potter.