Gavin Creel to Appear on The Performing Arts Project's UPSTAGE LEFT

This coming Wednesday, May 20th, from 7pm-8:30pm Eastern, Tony winner and TPAP faculty member Gavin Creel joins TPAP Artistic Director Jonathan Bernstein for their weekly live event Upstage Left. Every Upstage Left is different, but typically consists of a roundtable discussion, an opportunity to ask questions, and an optional artistic challenge.

To register to participate in Upstage Left, visit performingartsproject.com/upstageleft. All those who sign up will be invited to create a piece of art inspired by the event within 72 hours. The artwork will then be shared on TPAP's social media (@perfartsproj).

Past guests on Upstage Left have included Laura Benanti, Susan Blackwell, Alex Brightman, Nick Blaemire, Laura Camien, Mary Cavett, Montego Glover, Joe Iconis, Lauren Marcus, Isaac Powell, Krysta Rodriguez, Devere Rogers, and Elizabeth Stanley.

Upstage Left is held every Wednesday at 7pm Eastern on Zoom and is a donate-if/what-you-can event as The Performing Arts Project is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization. For more information, visit performingartsproject.com.





