Gavin Creel to Appear on The Performing Arts Project's UPSTAGE LEFT
This coming Wednesday, May 20th, from 7pm-8:30pm Eastern, Tony winner and TPAP faculty member Gavin Creel joins TPAP Artistic Director Jonathan Bernstein for their weekly live event Upstage Left. Every Upstage Left is different, but typically consists of a roundtable discussion, an opportunity to ask questions, and an optional artistic challenge.
To register to participate in Upstage Left, visit performingartsproject.com/upstageleft. All those who sign up will be invited to create a piece of art inspired by the event within 72 hours. The artwork will then be shared on TPAP's social media (@perfartsproj).
Past guests on Upstage Left have included Laura Benanti, Susan Blackwell, Alex Brightman, Nick Blaemire, Laura Camien, Mary Cavett, Montego Glover, Joe Iconis, Lauren Marcus, Isaac Powell, Krysta Rodriguez, Devere Rogers, and Elizabeth Stanley.
Upstage Left is held every Wednesday at 7pm Eastern on Zoom and is a donate-if/what-you-can event as The Performing Arts Project is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization. For more information, visit performingartsproject.com.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Lin-Manuel Miranda has announced that the Hamilton film is coming to Disney+ on July 3!... (read more)
Nick Cordero Is Officially Awake After Weeks in a Coma
Broadway veteran Nick Cordero has been in a coma in a Los Angeles hospital because of complications from coronavirus, which resulted in the amputation... (read more)
BOMBSHELL's 2015 Concert Will Stream Next Week; SMASH Cast to Come Together for Virtual Reunion
The Actors Fund in association with PEOPLE have announced a special one-night-only streaming event: 'Bombshell in Concert' (captured in 2015), featuri... (read more)
Lincoln Center Announces BROADWAY FRIDAYS, Free Online Streams Featuring CAROUSEL, THE NANCE and More
Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts has announced Broadway Fridays, free online streams of some of the most beloved Live From Lincoln Center broadc... (read more)
Breaking: FROZEN Officially Concludes Broadway Run
The Broadway production of Frozen will not reopen as a result of the industry-wide shutdown and resulting economic fallout. The production's final per... (read more)
Broadway Shutdown Extends To September
With the ongoing suspension of Broadway performances due to COVID-19 continuing until further notice, the Broadway League is updating information rega... (read more)