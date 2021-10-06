Gavin Creel, Eva Noblezada, Todrick Hall & More to be Featured in I PUT A SPELL ON YOU: THE SANDERSON VARIANT

A bewitchingly cinematic extravaganza awaits when I Put a Spell on You, the annual sold-out Halloween concert-meets-party, streams online beginning at 8 pm Eastern on Thursday, October 28, 2021. The virtual Halloween blowout, this year dubbed "The Sanderson Variant," is produced by Kampfire Films, Con Limón Productions and Jay Armstrong Johnson and benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Building on last year's successful stream, this year's I Put a Spell on You: The Sanderson Variant adds new numbers and new special guests to an already spooktacular evening. Tickets for the online stream are $20 and go on sale today at broadwaycares.org/spell. Live chat will be available during the initial stream with on-demand viewing available through November 1.

I Put a Spell on You was created by and stars Johnson (ABC's Quantico, On the Town, The Phantom of the Opera). The annual show is a spoof and tribute to the beloved cult classic movie Hocus Pocus . Once again, the Sanderson Sisters return with a COVID-safe visual album complete with larger-than-life performances and choreography, over-the-top costumes and makeup, unmatched production value and a healthy dose of Broadway magic.

This year, the beloved sisters attempt to spread their variant while recruiting some of pop culture's most iconic villains to fulfill their delightfully devious plot. Johnson returns as Winifred Sanderson with Allison Robinson and Amanda Williams Ware as sisters Sarah and Mary.

Broadway stars joining their adventure are Jonathan Burke (The Inheritance), Nick Rashad Burroughs (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical), Tony Award winner Gavin Creel (Hello, Dolly!), J. Harrison Ghee (Mrs. Doubtfire), Todrick Hall (Kinky Boots), Tony nominee Robyn Hurder (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), Tony nominee Eva Noblezada (Hadestown), Heath Saunders (Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812), Ahmad Simmons (West Side Story) and Tony nominee Will Swenson (Waitress).

Rounding out the stellar cast is Jasha Benedicto, Jimmy Brewer (Scotland PA), Brittany Bohn (TV's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Cemiyon, Hayden Clifton (Bright Star national tour), Jai'Quin Coleman, Cara Diaz (In the Heights), Brian Duke, Tyler Eisenreich (West Side Story), Taurean Everett (The Cher Show), Zachary Flores, Zuri Noelle Ford (West Side Story), Lilli Froehlich (Hamilton), Taylor Isaac Gray, Allison Griffith, Gabriel Hyman (Hamilton), Brittany Jenkins, Karma Jenkins, Erin Kei (Elf The Musical national tour), Sarah Kleist, Kourtni Lind-Watson (Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark), Danny Marin (TV's The Real Housewives of New York City), Emilio Ramos, Jennifer Reed , Austin Reynolds (Cats), Ana Riley-Portal, Kellie Rodriguez, Sydnie Roy, Alanna Saunders (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, TV's Peter Pan LIVE), Claire Saunders (Modern Love), Cassy Surianello, Michael Sylvester and Kris Ward (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical).

Every ticket purchased will help those across the country affected by HIV/AIDS, COVID-19, and other critical illnesses receive healthy meals, lifesaving medication, emergency financial assistance, housing, counseling, and more .

Sponsorship and VIP packages are available. Visit broadwaycares.org/spell for information.

I Put a Spell on You: The Sanderson Variant is produced by Katie Rosin, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Danny Marin, and DW. The digital film is directed by Johnson, Eamon Foley, Ahmad Simmons, and Catriona Rubenis-Stevens with choreography by Simmons, Johnson, Foley, and Kellen Stancil. The music director is Emily Marshall with music supervision and production by Will Van Dyke. The creative team also includes costume design and art direction by DW with additional costumes by Brian Hemesath, wigs and hair by Bobbie Cliffton Zlotnik and Daniel Koye, lighting design by Rocky Noel, makeup led by Alcone Company's Kyle Krueger with Ruthie Weems and Christina Vida, line producing by Rosin, production coordination by Emily Ballou, set decoration by Michael Lee Scott and Ty Hunter Taylor and props by Alec Addalia. Roberto Araujo, Ling Mai, Juan Roque and David Spadora serve as directors of photography. Animation. Dancer casting by Jason Styres. Associate produced by Allison Robinson, Jamie Kiliany and Simmons. Catering provided by Chef Rick Bieber, Grady Keefe, La Palapa, Promobile Kitchen and Melissa Tung.