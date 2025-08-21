Gail Thomas' PATIENT 13 Will Play Three Nights At Pangea

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Gail Thomas’ award-winning solo comedy Patient 13 will return for three nights at Pangea this September. Following a critically acclaimed run at Los Angeles’ Rogue Machine Theater and a New York stop at The Tank, the show will continue its NYC premiere with performances on September 11, 18, and 20.

Chronically single but up for adventure, Thomas confronts a frightening medical diagnosis that leads her to join an FDA magic mushroom study. What follows is an offbeat journey through love, illness, and psychedelic healing. Patient 13 runs 60 minutes without intermission.

Thomas is the winner of the 2024 LA Progressive Progie and LA Hidden Gems Awards, and she has been featured by The New York Times, The Atlantic, Vsauce, and CNN. The show is directed by Dan Oliverio.

Performance & Ticket Information

Patient 13 will play Pangea (178 2nd Ave., near 14th Street L) on September 11, 18, and 20. Doors open at 6 p.m. for service before the 7 p.m. show, with optional talkbacks following Thursday performances. Tickets are $20, with a $20 food/drink minimum, and are available at www.patient13show.com.

About the Artists

Gail Thomas (Playwright/Performer) is a writer, lawyer, actor, and filmmaker. She has performed with The Moth (SLAM winner), RISK!, and Story Collider, and her voiceover credits include Anthem: Homunculus, Angelo Rules, Beavis and Butt-Head, and more. Her short comedy My BFF won audience favorite at NYC New Filmmakers. She also works as a speechwriter and storytelling coach for leaders and mission-driven organizations.

Dan Oliverio (Director) has directed and produced theater in New York, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, including The Importance of Being Earnest, Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, and Pygmalion. He has translated classical works from Spanish and authored the award-winning book The Round World: Life at the Intersection of Love, Sex, and Fat. He currently teaches at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts and co-hosts the Big Fat Gay Podcast.