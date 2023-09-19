GUYS & DOLLS 2023 London Cast Recording to be Released This Month

Guys & Dolls has been running at The Bridge Theatre since March 2023 and is currently booking until 24 February 2024.

By: Sep. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Tony Award-Winning Actor Michael McGrath Dies At Age 65 Photo 1 Tony Award-Winning Actor Michael McGrath Dies At Age 65
Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James Will Lead DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway Next Year Photo 2 Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James Will Lead DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway
WATER FOR ELEPHANTS is Coming to Broadway in 2024 Photo 3 WATER FOR ELEPHANTS is Coming to Broadway in 2024
Video: Watch Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Take First Bows in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Photo 4 Video: Watch Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Take First Bows in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!

GUYS & DOLLS 2023 London Cast Recording to be Released This Month

Broadway Records will release London’s Bridge Theatre cast recording of Guys & Dolls, available digitally on September 29, 2023. The physical CD will be released on October 27, and is available for pre-order now at BroadwayRecords.com and Amazon. The digital album can be pre-saved now on your service of choice by visiting https://orcd.co/guysanddollsldn.


Nicholas Hytner's critically acclaimed immersive production of Guys & Dolls – a musical fable of Broadway, based on the story and characters of Damon Runyon is one of the greatest musicals of all time, with more hit songs, more laughs and more romance than any show ever written. Guys & Dolls has music and lyrics by Frank Loesser and book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows. The celebrated production features choreography by Arlene Phillips with James Cousins, musical supervision and arrangements by Tom Brady, set by Bunny Christie, costumes by Bunny Christie and Deborah Andrews, lighting by Paule Constable, sound by Paul Arditti, orchestrations by Charlie Rosen, associate direction by James Cousins, and casting by Charlotte Sutton.


The 2023 London cast recording stars Daniel Mays (Nathan Detroit), Cedric Neal (Nicely-Nicely Johnson), Andrew Richardson (Sky Masterson), Celinde Schoenmaker (Sarah Brown) and Marisha Wallace (Miss Adelaide). Also appearing are Jordan Castle (Harry the Horse), Cornelius Clarke (Lieutenant Brannigan), Cameron Johnson (Big Jule), Anthony O’Donnell (Arvide Abernathy), Mark Oxtoby (Benny Southstreet), Ryan Pidgen (Rusty Charlie) and Katy Secombe (General Cartwright). Completing the cast are Iroy Abesamis, Simon Anthony, Lydia Bannister, Kathryn Barnes, Callum Bell, Cindy Belliot, Petrelle Dias, Ike Fallon, Leslie Garcia Bowman, George Ioannides, Robbie McMillan, Perry O’Dea, James Revell, Charlotte Scott, Tinovimbanashe Sibanda, Isabel Snaas, Sasha Wareham and Dale White in the ensemble.


The 2023 London cast recording is produced by Michael J. Moritz Jr., Charlie Rosen and Tom Brady, and co-produced by Van Dean and Emily Loesser. The album is executive produced by Accidental Jacket, Matt Britten and Andrew Paradis.

The album features a bonus track of a new version of “Luck Be a Lady” sung by Marisha Wallace. The digital album also features several bonus tracks.
 
Guys & Dolls has been running at The Bridge Theatre since March 2023 and is currently booking until 24 February 2024.
 
 




Play Broadway Games

The Broadway Match-Up The Broadway Scramble
Tony Awards Trivia Broadway World Game


RELATED STORIES

1
Swing Callum Bell Saves Performance of GUYS & DOLLS Photo
Swing Callum Bell Saves Performance of GUYS & DOLLS

Swing actor Callum Bell stepped into the lead role of Nicely Nicely Johnson in GUYS & DOLLS at The Bridge Theatre without any rehearsal. Read about how Bell's last-minute performance saved the show and delighted the audience.

2
Review Roundup: Nicholas Hytners Immersive GUYS & DOLLS Photo
Review Roundup: Nicholas Hytner's Immersive GUYS & DOLLS

Guys and Dolls is now playing at the Bridge Theatre! The production runs from 3 March 2023 with opening night on 14 March 2023. Tickets are initially on sale through to 2 September 2023. Read reviews for the production!

3
Photos: First Look at Nicholas Hytners Immersive GUYS AND DOLLS Photo
Photos: First Look at Nicholas Hytner's Immersive GUYS AND DOLLS

Guys and Dolls is now playing at the Bridge Theatre! The production runs from 3 March 2023 with opening night on 14 March 2023. Tickets are initially on sale through to 2 September 2023. Check out all new photos here!

More Hot Stories For You

Photo: Elliot Page and Peppermint Visit & JULIETPhoto: Elliot Page and Peppermint Visit & JULIET
Lilli Cooper, Santino Fontana & Andrea Martin to Perform at TDF Fall FundraiserLilli Cooper, Santino Fontana & Andrea Martin to Perform at TDF Fall Fundraiser
Video: A WONDERFUL WORLD Cast 'Performs St. James Infirmary'Video: A WONDERFUL WORLD Cast 'Performs St. James Infirmary'
STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Reveals Sneak Peek PhotoSTRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Reveals Sneak Peek Photo

Videos

Deborah Cox Unveils Her THE WIZ Costume Sketch Video
Deborah Cox Unveils Her THE WIZ Costume Sketch
Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You Video
Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You
Watch John Waters Receive a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Video
Watch John Waters Receive a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HERE LIES LOVE
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
ALADDIN

Recommended For You