GUYS & DOLLS 2023 London Cast Recording to be Released This Month

Broadway Records will release London’s Bridge Theatre cast recording of Guys & Dolls, available digitally on September 29, 2023. The physical CD will be released on October 27, and is available for pre-order now at BroadwayRecords.com and Amazon. The digital album can be pre-saved now on your service of choice by visiting https://orcd.co/guysanddollsldn.



Nicholas Hytner's critically acclaimed immersive production of Guys & Dolls – a musical fable of Broadway, based on the story and characters of Damon Runyon is one of the greatest musicals of all time, with more hit songs, more laughs and more romance than any show ever written. Guys & Dolls has music and lyrics by Frank Loesser and book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows. The celebrated production features choreography by Arlene Phillips with James Cousins, musical supervision and arrangements by Tom Brady, set by Bunny Christie, costumes by Bunny Christie and Deborah Andrews, lighting by Paule Constable, sound by Paul Arditti, orchestrations by Charlie Rosen, associate direction by James Cousins, and casting by Charlotte Sutton.



The 2023 London cast recording stars Daniel Mays (Nathan Detroit), Cedric Neal (Nicely-Nicely Johnson), Andrew Richardson (Sky Masterson), Celinde Schoenmaker (Sarah Brown) and Marisha Wallace (Miss Adelaide). Also appearing are Jordan Castle (Harry the Horse), Cornelius Clarke (Lieutenant Brannigan), Cameron Johnson (Big Jule), Anthony O’Donnell (Arvide Abernathy), Mark Oxtoby (Benny Southstreet), Ryan Pidgen (Rusty Charlie) and Katy Secombe (General Cartwright). Completing the cast are Iroy Abesamis, Simon Anthony, Lydia Bannister, Kathryn Barnes, Callum Bell, Cindy Belliot, Petrelle Dias, Ike Fallon, Leslie Garcia Bowman, George Ioannides, Robbie McMillan, Perry O’Dea, James Revell, Charlotte Scott, Tinovimbanashe Sibanda, Isabel Snaas, Sasha Wareham and Dale White in the ensemble.



The 2023 London cast recording is produced by Michael J. Moritz Jr., Charlie Rosen and Tom Brady, and co-produced by Van Dean and Emily Loesser. The album is executive produced by Accidental Jacket, Matt Britten and Andrew Paradis.

The album features a bonus track of a new version of “Luck Be a Lady” sung by Marisha Wallace. The digital album also features several bonus tracks.



Guys & Dolls has been running at The Bridge Theatre since March 2023 and is currently booking until 24 February 2024.



