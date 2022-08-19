Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
GREASE to Return to Movie Theaters to Honor Olivia Newton-John

Olivia Newton-John starred in the hit 1978 movie musical, alongside John Travolta, as Sandy Olsson.

Aug. 19, 2022  

Grease will make its return to movie theaters to honor the late Olivia Newton-John.

AMC CEO Adam Aron announced that the film will screen in 175 AMC theaters for $5, with AMC's charity, AMC Cares, donating a dollar from each ticket sale to breast cancer research. Find a movie theater screening of Grease near you here.

This film's best-selling soundtrack featured the duets "You're The One That I Want" and "Summer Nights," with Travolta, as well as her mega-hit, "Hopelessly Devoted To You." To date, "Grease" remains the most successful movie musical in history.

After her recent death, Travolta released a statement to his social media, stating: "My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!"

Newton-John's additional feature film credits include "Funny Things Happen Down Under," "Toomorrow," "Xanadu," "Two Of A Kind," "It's My Party," "Sordid Lives," "Score: A Hockey Musical," and "A Few Best Men."

With more than 100 million albums sold, Olivia's accolades include four Grammy Awards, numerous Country Music, American Music and Peoples Choice Awards, ten #1 hits including "Physical," (which topped the charts for ten consecutive weeks making it the #1 single of the '80s), and over 15 top 10 singles.

Watch Olivia Newton-John sing "Hopelessly Devoted to You" here:



