GREASE to Return to Movie Theaters to Honor Olivia Newton-John

Grease will make its return to movie theaters to honor the late Olivia Newton-John.

AMC CEO Adam Aron announced that the film will screen in 175 AMC theaters for $5, with AMC's charity, AMC Cares, donating a dollar from each ticket sale to breast cancer research. Find a movie theater screening of Grease near you here.

To honor the late Olivia Newton-John: many of our U.S. theatres this weekend will show her classic 1978 hit movie Grease, again on the big screen. An inexpensive $5 admission price, and through our charity AMC Cares we will donate $1 per sold ticket to breast cancer research. pic.twitter.com/MQc28RwOPA - Adam Aron (@CEOAdam) August 17, 2022

Olivia Newton-John starred in the hit 1978 movie musical, alongside John Travolta, as Sandy Olsson. The performance earned her a Golden Globe nomination as "Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical of Comedy."

This film's best-selling soundtrack featured the duets "You're The One That I Want" and "Summer Nights," with Travolta, as well as her mega-hit, "Hopelessly Devoted To You." To date, "Grease" remains the most successful movie musical in history.

After her recent death, Travolta released a statement to his social media, stating: "My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!"

Newton-John's additional feature film credits include "Funny Things Happen Down Under," "Toomorrow," "Xanadu," "Two Of A Kind," "It's My Party," "Sordid Lives," "Score: A Hockey Musical," and "A Few Best Men."

With more than 100 million albums sold, Olivia's accolades include four Grammy Awards, numerous Country Music, American Music and Peoples Choice Awards, ten #1 hits including "Physical," (which topped the charts for ten consecutive weeks making it the #1 single of the '80s), and over 15 top 10 singles.

Watch Olivia Newton-John sing "Hopelessly Devoted to You" here: