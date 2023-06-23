GREASE: RISE OF THE PINK LADIES Canceled At Paramount+

Deadline reports that the Paramount+ original series GREASE: RISE OF THE PINK LADIES has been canceled after one season.

The musical series, which acts as a prequel to the teen musical, GREASE, is part of a larger cull of the streamer's content which has seen numerous titles removed from the platform in recent months.

Pink Ladies and other canceled titles will be removed from the Paramount+ platform with plans to shop the projects to other broadcasters and streamers.

GREASE: RISE OF THE PINK LADIES stars Marisa Davila as Jane, Cheyenne Isabel Wells as Olivia, Ari Notartomaso as Cynthia, Tricia Fukuhara as Nancy, Shanel Bailey as Hazel, Madison Thompson as Susan, Johnathan Nieves as Richie, Jason Schmidt as Buddy, Maxwell Whittington-Cooper as Wally and Jackie Hoffman as Asst. Principal McGee.

The musical series takes place four years before the original “Grease.” In 1954, before rock ‘n’ roll ruled, before the T-Birds were the coolest in the school, four fed-up outcasts dare to have fun on their own terms, sparking a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever.

From Paramount Television Studios, GREASE: RISE OF THE PINK LADIES is written and executive produced by Annabel Oakes (“Atypical,” “Minx”), who also serves as showrunner and directed a later episode. Alethea Jones (“Made for Love,” “Dollface,” “Evil”) directed the pilot plus two more episodes and executive produces. Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey executive produce for Temple Hill, and Adam Fishbach also executive produces.

Erik Feig and Samie Kim Falvey executive produce via PICTURESTART, and it’s produced by Grace Gilroy. Choreography by Jamal Sims, who also directed, and music by GRAMMY Award nominee and executive music producer Justin Tranter.