GREASE Diner to Open in Los Angeles For RISE OF THE PINK LADIES Pop-Up Event

The exclusive two-day interactive pop-up experience will open in Los Angeles on Thursday, April 6 and Friday, April 7.

Mar. 23, 2023  

Paramount+ has teamed up with POPSUGAR to bring the iconic "Grease" diner, the Frosty Palace, to life in an exclusive two-day interactive experience in Los Angeles on Thursday, April 6 and Friday, April 7.

The pop-up experience will celebrate the upcoming and highly anticipated Paramount+ original musical series GREASE: RISE OF THE PINK LADIES, which will feature the iconic diner, first seen on screen in the classic 1978 "Grease" film, throughout the first season.

Guests attending the Frosty Palace experience can expect to be completely immersed in nostalgia as they are transported back in time and surrounded by retro 1950s tunes and custom décor, all while enjoying twists on familiar diner fare and partaking in iconic social media-worthy photo moments. The experience will also feature one-of-a-kind GREASE: RISE OF THE PINK LADIES branded merchandise giveaways, customized on-site so fans finally have the chance to join their favorite girl gang.

The Frosty Palace two-day interactive experience will take place at Mel's Diner (8585 Sunset Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA 90069) and will be open from 4:00 PM-8:00 PM, PST on both Thursday, April 6 and Friday, April 7.

For those attending on Thursday night, Paramount+ is hosting a special drive-in-themed screening of the GREASE: RISE OF THE PINK LADIES premiere episode at 8:30 PM, PST. Reservations are limited and required in advance and are now open to book here. Additional details for both the interactive experience and screening can also be found in the same link.

GREASE: RISE OF THE PINK LADIES will premiere with two episodes on Thursday, April 6, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada. The series will premiere the following day in the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and France. The premiere date in South Korea will be announced at a later date.

Following the premiere, new episodes of the 10-episode season will be available to stream weekly on Thursdays for subscribers in the U.S. and Canada, and on Fridays for subscribers in the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and France.

GREASE: RISE OF THE PINK LADIES stars Marisa Davila as Jane, Cheyenne Isabel Wells as Olivia, Ari Notartomaso as Cynthia, Tricia Fukuhara as Nancy, Shanel Bailey as Hazel, Madison Thompson as Susan, Johnathan Nieves as Richie, Jason Schmidt as Buddy, Maxwell Whittington-Cooper as Wally and Jackie Hoffman as Asst. Principal McGee.

The musical series takes place four years before the original "Grease." In 1954, before rock 'n' roll ruled, before the T-Birds were the coolest in the school, four fed-up outcasts dare to have fun on their own terms, sparking a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever.

From Paramount Television Studios, GREASE: RISE OF THE PINK LADIES is written and executive produced by Annabel Oakes ("Atypical," "Minx"), who also serves as showrunner and directed a later episode. Alethea Jones ("Made for Love," "Dollface," "Evil") directed the pilot plus two more episodes and executive produces.

Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey executive produce for Temple Hill, and Adam Fishbach also executive produces. Erik Feig and Samie Kim Falvey executive produce via PICTURESTART, and it's produced by Grace Gilroy. Choreography by Jamal Sims, who also directed, and music by GRAMMY Award nominee and executive music producer Justin Tranter.

Watch the trailer for Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies here:



