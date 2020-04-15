GLEE Cast Reunites to Share Memories and More on STARS IN THE HOUSE

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the Actors Fund, the national human services organization for everyone in performing arts and entertainment, has teamed with SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and his husband, producer James Wesley, to produce a daily mini-online show, entitled Stars in The House, featuring stars of stage and screen singing and performing live (from home!) on social media to promote support for The Fund's services.

Stars in The House continued last night (8pm) for a GLEE reunion with Darren Criss, Matthew Morrison, Jane Lynch, Jenna Ushkowitz, Chris Colfer, Amber Riley, and Kevin McHale.

The cast shared their audition stories and more!

Amber shared: "I sang, 'And I am Telling You'... I sang it in my first audition. First I sang something sweet because initially that's what I felt about my voice, I was not a belter before I started doing Glee."

Seth asked Jane and Matthew if they had to screen test together for chemistry and both shook their heads 'no!'

Jane said, "They just knew. Now, I wasn't a regular cast member in the beginning, I was a guest star for the pilot. I had another show that I was going to be doing... This was a CBS Pilot that I took and didn't even really like, and then Glee came along... and then I ended up being on this hit! I knew Ryan before so he offered me the role."

Click HERE to watch the full episode!

New shows will be produced DAILY at the traditional theater times of 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. ET. Each star will be singing a mix of their hit songs and/or something unexpected. Between each song, Seth will interview the star as he does on SiriusXM, leading them to give fun, inside stories about their careers. Both the star and Seth will encourage people watching to donate at ActorsFund.org/Donate and James will be giving updates from The Fund as well as giving shout-outs to people donating in real time.

Glee aired on the Fox network from May 19, 2009, to March 20, 2015. It centers on the fictional William McKinley High School glee club, the New Directions, which competes on the show choir competition circuit while its disparate members deal with social issues, especially regarding sexuality, race, relationships, and teamwork. The initial twelve-member cast included Matthew Morrison as club director and Spanish teacher Will Schuester, Jane Lynch as cheerleading coach Sue Sylvester, Jayma Mays as guidance counselor Emma Pillsbury, Jessalyn Gilsig as Will's wife Terri, and Dianna Agron, Chris Colfer, Kevin McHale, Lea Michele, Cory Monteith, Amber Riley, Mark Salling, and Jenna Ushkowitz as eight club members.





