GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Will Release Original Broadway Cast Album This Spring
The original cast album to the Broadway musical Girl from the North Country will be released this spring by Sony Music/Legacy Recordings. Celebrated playwright Conor McPherson boldly reimagines the songs of the legendary Bob Dylan in Girl from the North Country - the soaring masterwork about the dreams we keep close, the people we hold dear, and the place we call home. The album was recorded on Monday, March 9th. Preorder and release date information will be available soon.
Watch a behind the scenes video of the cast recording the album below!
The release will contain 22 tracks including some of Dylan's biggest hits like "Slow Train," "Hurricane," and "Like A Rolling Stone," among many others. Released by Sony Music/Legacy Recordings, the album is produced by Dean Sharenow, Simon Hale and Conor McPherson, with executive producers Tristan Baker and Charlie Parsons for Runaway Entertainment.
Girl From The North Country is set at a guesthouse at the crossroads of the nation. Wanderers at a turning point in their lives. Each one is driven by a dream - some for work, some for love; all for hope. They each have a song to sing, and once they do, their lives will change forever.
Girl From The North Country features Todd Almond, Jeannette Bayardelle, Jennifer Blood, Law Terrell Dunford, Matthew Frederick Harris, Caitlin Houlahan, Robert Joy, Tony Award nominee Marc Kudisch, Luba Mason, Ben Mayne, Matt McGrath, Tom Nelis, Colton Ryan, Jay O. Sanders, John Schiappa, Austin Scott, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Rachel Stern, Chiara Trentalange, Bob Walton, Chelsea Lee Williams, and Tony/Academy Award nominee & two-time Emmy Award winner Mare Winningham.
Girl From The North Country features scenic and costume design by Rae Smith; orchestrations, arrangements, and music supervision by Simon Hale, with additional arrangements by Simon Hale and Conor McPherson; lighting design by Mark Henderson; sound design by Simon Baker; movement direction by Lucy Hind; and music direction by Marco Paguia.
The Broadway production of Girl from the North Country is produced by Tristan Baker & Charlie Parsons for Runaway Entertainment, Steven Lappin, Sony Music Entertainment/Sony ATV, David Mirvish, Len Blavatnik, The Dodgers, Eric & Marsi Gardiner, Dianne Roberts, John Gore Organization, Nederlander Presentations, Inc., Tommy Mottola, Independent Presenters Network, Rod Kaats, Diana DiMenna, Mary Beth O'Connor, Barbara H. Freitag, Patrick Catullo, The Old Vic (Artistic Director, Matthew Warchus; Executive Director, Kate Varah; Producer, Georgia Gatti) and The Public Theater (Artistic Director, Oskar Eustis; Executive Director, Patrick Willingham; Director of Public Theater Productions, Mandy Hackett), with Aaron Lustbader serving as Executive Producer.
Girl From The North Country began performances on Friday, February 7 at the Belasco Theatre (111 West 44th Street) and opened on Thursday, March 5.
