GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Will Close January 23rd With Plans To Re-Open

Today, it was announced that the acclaimed Broadway musical Girl from the North Country will play its final performance at The Belasco Theatre on January 23, 2022, following 31 previews and 117 regular performances. Girl from the North Country originally opened on Broadway on March 5, 2020 to rave reviews, but closed just a week later due to New York's COVID restrictions. The production re-opened on Broadway on October 13, 2021. The production is in advanced conversations with the Shubert Organization to open again in the spring.

The production originated at The Old Vic in London. In addition to Broadway, it has played in the West End and Toronto, at The Public Theater in New York, and is currently playing in Sydney, Australia. Girl from the North Country's Original Broadway Cast Album was just nominated for a GRAMMY Award for "Best Musical Theater Album.

Girl From The North Country, written and directed by celebrated playwright Conor McPherson, boldly reimagines the songs of Bob Dylan in provocative new dramatic contexts. Set at a guesthouse in Duluth, MN a group of wanderers cross paths. Standing at a turning point in their lives, they realize nothing is what it seems and as they search for a future, and hide from the past, they overcome adversity by finding hope coming together in the present.

"Working on Broadway with this show has been an incredible and beautiful experience," said producers Tristan Baker and Charlie Parsons. "We are eternally grateful to our amazing cast and crew for their unwavering commitment, fortitude and professionalism to deliver the very best show each night. We are most appreciative to our fans and the Broadway community for welcoming us with open arms. We really believe in this show and are looking forward to seeing it in another Shubert house in the spring."

"Girl From The North Country is an important part of this season," said Robert E. Wankel, Chairman and CEO of The Shubert Organization. "We have always been supportive of this show, and we are excited about bringing it to another theater in the spring."

"Although this is a very challenging time for all forms of live entertainment, Broadway is still open with gold standard protocols in place to keep everyone on both sides of the curtain safe," said executive producer Aaron Lustbader. "We are looking forward to bringing Girl from the North Country back to Broadway later this spring."

Girl From The North Country features Todd Almond, Colin Bates, Jeannette Bayardelle, Jennifer Blood, Alex Joseph Grayson, Matthew Frederick Harris, Caitlin Houlahan, Robert Joy, Tony Award nominee Marc Kudisch, Luba Mason, Ben Mayne, Matt McGrath, Tom Nelis, Jay O. Sanders, John Schiappa, Austin Scott, Housso Semon, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Edward Staudenmayer, Rachel Stern, Anastasia Talley, Chiara Trentalange, Bob Walton, Aidan Wharton, Chelsea Lee Williams, and Tony/Academy Award nominee & two-time Emmy Award winner Mare Winningham.

Girl From The North Country features scenic and costume design by Rae Smith; orchestrations, arrangements, and music supervision by Simon Hale, with additional arrangements by Simon Hale and Conor McPherson; lighting design by Mark Henderson; sound design by Simon Baker; movement direction by Lucy Hind; and music direction by Marco Paguia.

The Broadway production of Girl from the North Country is produced by Tristan Baker & Charlie Parsons for Runaway Entertainment, Steven Lappin, Sony Music Entertainment/Sony ATV, David Mirvish, Len Blavatnik, The Dodgers, Eric & Marsi Gardiner, Dianne Roberts, John Gore Organization, Nederlander Presentations, Inc., Tommy Mottola, Independent Presenters Network, Rod Kaats, Diana DiMenna, Mary Beth O'Connor, Barbara H. Freitag, Patrick Catullo, The Old Vic (Artistic Director, Matthew Warchus; Executive Director, Kate Varah; Producer, Georgia Gatti) and The Public Theater (Artistic Director, Oskar Eustis; Executive Director, Patrick Willingham; Director of Public Theater Productions, Mandy Hackett), with Aaron Lustbader serving as Executive Producer.

Tickets are on sale now at www.NorthCountryonBroadway.com or www.Telecharge.com, or by calling 212-239-6200. Girl from the North Country is participating in NYC Broadway Week with terrific two-for-one ticket offers for performances from January 18 through January 23.