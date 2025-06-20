GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Coming to Blu-ray and DVD in the UK

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following its debut on PBS's Great Performances in May, the official proshot of Broadway's Girl From the North Country will be making its way to physical media in the UK. On July 21, Dazzler Media will release 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD editions of the show. Although the 4K Ultra HD disc will be region-free, the Blu-ray and DVD formats can only be played in players equipped to play Region 2 discs.

The show will also be presented at The Old Vic this summer, running from 24 June to 23 August 2025. Take a look at rehearsal photos here and check out the trailer for the home release below.

Written and directed by celebrated playwright Conor McPherson and featuring Tony Award-winning orchestrations by Simon Hale, Girl From The North Country reimagines 20 legendary songs of Bob Dylan as they’ve never been heard before, including “Forever Young,” “All AlongThe Watchtower,” “Hurricane,” “Slow Train Coming,” and “Like A Rolling Stone.” Girl From the North Country takes place in 1934 in Duluth, Minnesota, and follows a group of wayward travelers whose lives intersect in a guesthouse filled with music, life and hope.

Girl From The North Country originally opened on Broadway on March 5, 2020 to rave reviews, but closed just a week later due to New York's COVID restrictions. The production re-opened on Broadway on October 13, 2021, and closed on January 23, 2022. The show returned to Broadway on April 29, 2022 for a limited run. The original Broadway production was nominated for seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical, and Best Direction.

Girl From The North Country features Todd Almond, Colin Bates, Jeannette Bayardelle, Craig Bierko, Jennifer Blood, Matthew Frederick Harris, Caitlin Houlahan, Robert Joy, Luba Mason, Ben Mayne, Matt McGrath, Tom Nelis, Jay O. Sanders, John Schiappa, Austin Scott, Housso Semon, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Rachel Stern, Ben Toomer, Chiara Trentalange, Bob Walton, Aidan Wharton, Chelsea Lee Williams, and Mare Winningham.