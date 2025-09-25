GIANT Producers 'Dreaming' of a Film Adaptation of Roald Dahl Play

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



It was recently announced that The Royal Court Theatre London has partnered with theatre producers Brian and Dayna Lee, following the success of their collaboration on Giant. In an interview with Deadline's Baz Bamigboye, the duo also noted their interest in a potential screen version of the Olivier Award-winning play.

“It would be phenomenal,” Brian Lee said, admitting, "I hope it happens." They confirmed that conversations have already taken place for a film centering on children's author Roald Dahl, but "there’s nothing to announce in terms of film as of yet," Danya Lee noted. "We’re at the dreaming stage,” shared Brian, with Danya adding, “We have big dreams."

Earlier this month, it was confirmed that Mark Rosenblatt's play will arrive on Broadway in Spring 2026 following acclaimed, sold-out runs at London’s Royal Court Theatre and on the West End. Tickets will go on sale to the public in October 2025. Fans can sign up for early access at gianttheplay.com.

Starring two-time Tony Award and Olivier Award winner John Lithgow as Roald Dahl, and directed by two-time Tony Award winner Nicholas Hytner with design by seven-time Tony Award winner Bob Crowley, GIANT will begin previews Wednesday, March 11, 2026, at a Shubert theater to be announced for a strictly limited 16-week engagement.

About the Play

A world-famous children’s author under threat. A battle of wills in the wake of scandal. And one chance to make amends... It’s the summer of 1983, The Witches is about to hit the shelves and Roald Dahl is making last-minute edits. But the outcry at his recent, explicitly antisemitic article won’t die down.

Across a single afternoon at his family home, and rocked by an unexpectedly explosive confrontation, Dahl is forced to choose: make a public apology or risk his name and reputation.

Inspired by real events, GIANT explores with dark humour the difference between considered opinion and dangerous rhetoric offering a complicated portrait of a fiendishly charismatic icon.

Photo Credit: Johan Persson