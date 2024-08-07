GHOST OF JOHN McCAIN Reveals Casting for John McCain, Donald Trump & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New cast members are joining Ghost of John McCain Off-Broadway. Jason Tam will play John McCain, Luke Kolbe Mannikus will play Donald Trump and Aaron Michael Ray will play Donald Trump’s Brain in the upcoming musical. Featuring a book by Scott Elmegreen and a score by Drew Fornarola, Ghost of John McCain will begin performances on September 3 at the Soho Playhouse, ahead of its official opening night on Tuesday, September 24. The limited engagement will run through Election Day, with a final performance on Sunday, November 10.

With direction by Catie Davis and choreography by Sunny Min-Sook Hitt, Ghost of John McCain thrusts the late Senator into an afterlife he never expected when he finds that “heaven” is inside Trump's brain. There, he encounters a "Greek Chorus" of iconic figures, including Hillary Clinton, Roy Cohn, Eva Perón, Teddy Roosevelt, Robert Jordan,Lindsey Graham, George W. Bush, Tiffany Trump, Grizabella from CATS, Barack Obama, Kanye West, Grant Woods, Elizabeth Warren, Taylor Swift, Joe Biden, Sarah Palin, Eric Trump, Clint Eastwood — and now Kamala Harris — who rebel against the former President's relentless demands for affirmation.

An uproarious exploration of power, rivalry, and the human condition, Ghost of John McCain is the ticket we need during the election cycle from hell. Ghost of John McCain was co-conceived by McCain's first chief of staff and the late Arizona Attorney General, Grant Woods, eulogist at McCain's service along with President Biden.

The new musical is currently undergoing last minute script changes to include a character based on the newly named presidential candidate Kamala Harris. As previously announced, the role of Kamala Harris will be played by Zonya Love.

Casting is by Jason Thinger, CSA. The complete cast and creative team will be announced soon.