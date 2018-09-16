GETTING TO KNOW...FOOTLOOSE Is Now Available For Licensing

Footloose has joined Rodgers and Hammerstein's Getting To Know collection of musicals!

From the big screen to the Broadway stage and beyond, Footloose finds its way to a brand new audience: you. It is the iconic story of young people coming together to leave the past behind and fight for their right to dance.

Adapted by iTheatrics, the world's leading musical theater education authority, this student ready edition features:

-A running time of approximately 60 minutes.

-Music in keys perfect for young voices.

-Accompaniment and guide vocal recordings.

-Teacher friendly resources like a Production Guide & Instructional Choreography Videos

-Digital downloads of the Production Handbook and vocal tracks are available upon licensing



So kick off those Sunday shoes, and get ready to cut loose.



Get the show now here!

iTheatrics adapts musicals so that they can be performed by kids in school and after-school settings. They create these adaptations for a distinguished list of clients, including the Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization, Tams-Witmark Library, Inc., Music Theatre International, Disney Theatrical Productions, and Samuel French, Inc. For more information, visit iTheatrics.com.

