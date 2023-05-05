GALLIM Celebrates 15 Years Of Artistic Exploration And Evolution At The Joyce Theater, May 31-June 4

GALLIM returns to The Joyce Theater after the pandemic hiatus May 31-June 4, with a program that celebrates Artistic Director and Founder Andrea Miller's history of boundary-blurring, interdisciplinary work. The program features a highly anticipated world premiere collaboration with Krump artist Brian "HallowDreamz" Henry, along with favorites such as FROM (2019), SAMA (2019), No Ordinary Love (2022), state (2018), and a new arrangement of the full evening work, FOLD HERE (2013).

GALLIM'S Joyce season is a collection of works that span 15 years of art making, creative collaborations, and the lineage of collaborators who participated in their development, as well as the current dancers bringing the work into the future. This program embodies the humanity, artistry, and ideas that have come to represent GALLIM.

Brian "HallowDreamz" Henry and Miller create together a new solo work at the intersection of modern dance and KRUMP a street dance style full of virtuosity, explosive power, and storytelling. Their collaboration built on sharing approaches to improvisation, storytelling, music, and visual art. Dreamz will be accompanied by live painting by abstract expressionist artist, Sharone Halevy who will build a live artwork on stage over the six-performance run, Henry's distinct Krump mastery merges with Miller's signature contemporary dance vocabulary to create a conversation about the human instinct of art and expression as a form of both individual and cultural survival.

Additional works on the program include a revision of FOLD HERE, inspired by Raymond Carver's short story 'Cathedral', where a blind man asks the narrator to describe a cathedral, the work created at the time of Miller's first pregnancy evokes emotions that arise from the unknown, state, a trio for women capturing the experiences of womanhood and the urgency of individual expression, SAMA, an ensemble work that dives into the digital revolution and its impact on humanity and physical experience, and FROM, a series of moody duets, a trio and a quartet. Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's Chalvar Monteiro will also join the company as a guest artist this season in the duet No Ordinary Love.

"After a necessary process of metamorphosis during the last three pandemic years, GALLIM

emerges with a new generation of dancers, creativity, diverse perspectives, experiences, and

backgrounds that inspire and enrich our work," notes Miller.

"In this first full season following the pandemic, we celebrate our history and our collaborators while pursuing work that honors diversity, inclusion, equity, and access. This is the crucial path to creating meaningful art and continuing much needed conversations across generations, genres and disciplines," adds Executive Director, Erin Fogarty.

GALLIM's 15th Anniversary Season will be held May 31-June 4:

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday at 8:00 p.m.

Saturday at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

Sunday at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets start at $10 and available at Click Here

The Joyce Theater is located at 175 Eighth Avenue (at the corner of 19th Street), and accessible by the A, C and E train to 14th Street, the L train to Eighth Avenue, and the 1 train to 18th Street.

GALLIM is a multi-disciplinary production company expanding movement expression through live and digital art, education, and community building. Formed in 2008 to produce and perform the works of celebrated choreographer Andrea Miller, GALLIM has evolved into a nexus of creativity for artists, educators, students, and audiences. Award-winning commissions and partnerships include The Metropolitan Museum of Art, The Met Breuer, The Guggenheim Museum, Frieze Festival, Art Basel, director Xavier Dolan with actors Jessica Chastain and Kit Herrington, Philip Johnson's Glass House, Grace Farms, Carmina Burana at The Kennedy Center and Alice Tully Hall; Théâtre National de Chaillot de Paris, Sadler's Wells, Royal Opera House, Tanz Bremen, Teatre Grec in Barcelona, Teatros Del Canal and the Grand Theatre de la Ville de Luxembourg, BAM, The Joyce, Jacob's Pillow, Spoleto USA, Hermès, Calvin Klein, Lacoste, and Vogue. Miller's most recent commissions include the pandemic responsive You Are Here a sculpture, sound and performance installation for Lincoln Center, New York City Ballet, Martha Graham and Ailey 2.

GALLIM's live and virtual programs are a national and international landmark for dance and dance education. Offering free and low-cost studies in dance training, dancemaking, the

collaborative practice, film for dance and professional development. Starting in 2020 GALLIM launched the MOVING ARTIST initiative (originally Moving Women) to provide fully funded residencies with stipends, mentorship and scholarships to dancers, creatives, and educators.

GALLIM is honored to be supported by their board chair David R. Parker, board of directors, and individual supporters, as well as First Republic Bank, the Jody and John Arnhold | ArnholdFoundation, Charles and Joan Gross Family Foundation, Howard Gilman Foundation, the Shubert Foundation, the Rockefeller Brothers Fund, National Endowment for the Arts, New York State Council on the Arts, and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs. MOVING ARTIST Residencies are made possible by the New York Community Trust Van Lier Fellowship Program with additional support from First Republic Bank, the Jody and John Arnhold | Arnhold Foundation, and the Mertz Gilmore Foundation.