Furloughed, Unemployed Artists at The Met Receive Grants From Met Chorus Artists Fundraiser
$500,000 was raised for the dancers, choreographers, soloists, chorus members, stage managers, staff performers, and stage directors.
Financial help is on the way for Met AGMA Artists during a time when Congress remains deadlocked on an additional stimulus package.
In May, the Met Chorus Artists, Inc., a 501(c)(3) made up of members of the Met Opera Chorus, kicked off a fundraising campaign in an effort to raise much-needed funds for AGMA Artists at the Met. Almost 500 individual donations came in from opera lovers all around the world, plus major contributions from those the Met Chorus Artists came to call "guardian angels." These donors included Graham Berwind; Bob Doorenbos; the anonymous donor that spearheaded a successful $25,000 matching campaign; and Rolex, which donated $250,000 in support of Met AGMA artists. All in all, over $500,000 was raised for the dancers, choreographers, soloists, chorus members, stage managers, staff performers, and stage directors that lost income as a result of the Met's closure due to COVID-19.
The window to apply for a grant closed on July 31 and, on August 15th, the charity began issuing grants to eligible Artists. In total, over 300 Artists will receive $1,668.
"Our success is a testament not only to the amazing support and love of our fans, but also the solidarity in the face of unprecedented difficulty in our industry shown by all Met Artists," said Ned Hanlon, Chorus Committee Chair and recipient of a grant. "This grant could not have come at a better time. Like so many Artists, I've been forced to relocate from New York and am still struggling to make rent payments. This gives me the financial and emotional boost to keep going through this difficult time."
