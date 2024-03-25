Full Video: Dylan Mulvaney and Chris Colfer Sing 'Happy Days Are Here Again/Get Happy' Mash-up

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Chris Colfer joined Dylan as she prepped for her concert celebrating her second year of girlhood. Now, Dylan has released the full video of her performance with Chris, belting out a Broadway mash-up for the ages: 'Happy Days Are Here Again/Get Happy.' Watch the full performance below!

Learn More

It all started when Universal Music Group began removing their catalog of songs from TikTok. Overnight, millions of videos were suddenly muted. In a frenzy, creators have been looking for ways to replace the music that usually permeates our feeds. Through UMG's decision to take down all copyrighted material from the platform, TikTok creators found a loophole: they could still feature the GLEE versions of their favorite songs. This is possible because the show's soundtracks were released by Columbia Records.

This loophole has proven fortunate for Chris Colfer, the actor behind the fan-favorite character Kurt Hummel. Among his various covers from GLEE, a specific song from the first season has captured the attention of TikTokers globally. Resurfaced from season 1, episode eighteen, “Laryngitis,” Kurt takes the stage to perform his rendition of 'Rose’s Turn'.

In the viral TikToks, the musical moment arrives when Colfer sings the lyrics “all that work, and what did it get me?” Creators are using the sound to share a moment when they've put in effort, but the results didn't quite meet expectations.

Since the platform's rise to global fame in 2020, TikTok users have repeatedly drawn inspiration from revived GLEE audio and video snippets. Jane Lynch's epic one-liners, still relatable to everyday situations, have been a major source. However, the emergence of 'Rose's Turn' might be the reason we all needed to finally start binging GLEE again.

Check out videos of the trend here.