Full Casting Announced For The World Premiere New Musical THE WRONG MAN At MCC Theater

Complete casting has been announced for the the highly anticipated World Premiere of The Wrong Man, the new stage musical written by multi-platinum songwriter Ross Golan.

As previously announced, The Wrong Man will star three-time Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award nominee Joshua Henry, Ciara Renée, and Ryan Vasquez. They will be joined by "American Idol" finalist Anoop Desai, Tilly Evans-Krueger ("RENT: Live"), Malik Kitchen (Hamilton, Chicago), Libby Lloyd, Amber Pickens (Cirque du Soleil Paramour), Kyle Robinson (An American in Paris), Debbie Christine Tjong (Rags Parkland Sings the Songs of the Future), and Julius Williams.

The production, which marks the reunion of Hamilton's Tony Award®-winning director Thomas Kail and three-time Tony® and four-time Grammy®-award winning orchestrator Alex Lacamoire, begins performances Wednesday, September 18, 2019 (with opening night set for October 7, 2019). The production will also feature choreography by two-time Emmy® winning choreographer Travis Wall.

The creative team for The Wrong Man includes scenic design by Tony Award® winner Rachel Hauck, costume design by Jennifer Moeller and Kristin Isola, lighting design by Betsy Adams, sound design by Tony Award® winner Nevin Steinberg, hair and make-up design by Tommy Kurzman, music direction by Taylor Peckham, and casting by Telsey + Company. The Production Stage Manager is Jason Pacella. Tickets are now available at mcctheater.org.

In this singular and exciting new work, The Wrong Man meets the wrong woman in the wrong place at the wrong time. Set in Reno, Nevada, The Wrong Man tells the story of Duran, a man just scraping by, who is accused of a murder he says he didn't commit.

Ross Golan has written hit songs for artists spanning multiple genres, including Maroon 5, Justin Bieber, Nicki Minaj, Lady Antebellum, Michael Bublé, Selena Gomez, Keith Urban, Ariana Grande, Flo Rida, One Direction, Idina Menzel, Nelly, Demi Lovato, Jason Derulo, Meghan Trainor, Cee Lo Green, 5 Seconds of Summer, Prince Royce, Snoop Dogg, Gavin DeGraw, Colbie Caillat, Andy Grammer, James Blunt, Big Sean, Travis Barker, Lukas Graham, Skylar Grey, Rixton, The Vamps, and Icona Pop, amongst many others.

Initially conceived as a solo-acoustic performance in which Golan sings the story, The Wrong Man has evolved over the last 10+ years into a full-length album, animated film, and now a musical developed with Warner Chappell Music.

Ross Golan's concept album of The Wrong Man, released by Interscope Records, is now available at all major digital retailers. The lead single from The Wrong Man, "Stay Positive," is now available at all major digital retailers and can be found here. The Wrong Man concept album is written by Golan (music and lyrics); produced by Ricky Reed (The Weeknd, Twenty One Pilots); mixed by Grammy nominee Neal Avron; and features Dr. Dre's rhythm section, Mike Elizondo, Trevor Lawrence, Johan Carlsson, and Nate Mercereau. An animated film adaptation, directed by Golan and John Hwang, premiered earlier this year at the Tribeca Film Festival.





