Full Cast Set For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS on Broadway; Plus Watch a New Music Video!

The production begins previews on Saturday, February 24, 2024, and opens on Thursday, March 21, 2024, at the Imperial Theatre.

By: Dec. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Review Roundup: HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Opens on Broadway Photo 1 Review Roundup: HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Opens on Broadway
The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year Photo 2 The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year
2023 Holiday Gifts for Broadway-Lovers Photo 3 2023 Holiday Gifts for Broadway-Lovers
Heartstopper's Joe Locke Will Make Broadway Debut in SWEENEY TODD Photo 4 Heartstopper's Joe Locke Will Make Broadway Debut in SWEENEY TODD

Water for Elephants Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos

The full cast has been announced for the Broadway premiere of the new musical WATER FOR ELEPHANTS. The cast will include Brandon Block, Antoine Boissereau, Rachael Boyd, Paul Castree, Ken Wulf Clark, Taylor Colleton, Gabriel Olivera de Paula Costa, Isabella Luisa Diaz, Samantha Gershman, Keaton Hentoff-Killian, Nicolas Jelmoni, Caroline Kane, Harley Ross Beckwith McLeish, Michael Mendez, Samuel Renaud, Marissa Rosen, Alexandra Gaelle Royer, Asa Somers, Charles South, Sean Stack, Matthew Varvar and Michelle West. They join the previously announced Grant Gustin in his Broadway debut, Isabelle McCalla, four-time Tony Award nominee Gregg Edelman, Drama Desk and Outer Critic Circle Award nominee Paul Alexander NolanStan BrownJoe De PaulSara Gettelfinger and Wade McCollum.

Plus, an all new music video has been released, featuring the cast performing 'THE ROAD DON’T MAKE YOU YOUNG'. Check out the video below!

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS is based on the critically acclaimed and New York Times Bestselling novel by Sara Gruen. The new musical has a book by three-time Tony Award nominee Rick Elice (Jersey Boys, Peter and the Starcatcher), a soaring score by the acclaimed PigPen Theatre Co. (The Tale of Despereaux) and is directed by Tony Award nominee Jessica Stone (Kimberly Akimbo). WATER FOR ELEPHANTS begins previews on Saturday, February 24, 2024, and opens on Thursday, March 21, 2024, at the Imperial Theatre (249 West 45th Street).

After losing what matters most, a young man jumps a moving train unsure of where the road will take him and finds a new home with the remarkable crew of a traveling circus, and a life—and love—beyond his wildest dreams. Seen through the eyes of his older self, his adventure becomes a poignant reminder that if you choose the ride, life can begin again at any age.   

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS features circus design by Shana Carroll (The 7 Fingers), choreography by Jesse Robb (Miss Saigon) and Shana Carroll, scenic design by Drama Desk Award winner Takeshi Kata (Clyde’s), costume design by David Israel Reynoso (Sleep No More), lighting design by two-time Tony Award winner Bradley King (Hadestown), sound design by Tony Award nominee Walter Trarbach (Spongebob Squarepants), projections by David Bengali (The Thanksgiving Play), hair & makeup design by Campbell Young Associates (A Beautiful Noise), puppetry design by Camille Labarre (Into the Woods), music supervision and arrangements by Drama Desk Award winner Mary-Mitchell Campbell (Some Like It Hot) and Benedict Braxton-Smith (Kristin Chenoweth: For the Girls), orchestrations by Tony Award winner Daryl Waters (New York, New York), music direction by Elizabeth Doran, fight direction by Cha Ramos (Jagged Little Pill), production stage management by Timothy R. Semon (Company), and casting by Tara Rubin Casting. 

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS had its world premiere in Atlanta on The Coca-Cola Stage at Alliance Theatre, running from June 7, 2023, through July 9, 2023.




RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs Anywhere Photo
Video: Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere'

The upcoming Broadway production of WATER FOR ELEPHANTS has dropped the first original song from the show’s composers, PigPen Theatre Co. The songwriting team of WATER FOR ELEPHANTS performs “Anywhere” in this new music video.  

2
Up on the Marquee: WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Photo
Up on the Marquee: WATER FOR ELEPHANTS

Check out photos of the new marquee for Water for Elephants, coming to Broadway in 2024!

3
What We Know So Far About the WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Musical Photo
What We Know So Far About the WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Musical

Water for Elephants is coming to Broadway! The Broadway premiere of the new musical WATER FOR ELEPHANTS will begin previews on Saturday, February 24, 2024, and open Thursday, March 21, 2024, at the Imperial Theatre (249 West 45th Street). What do you need to know until then?

4
WATER FOR ELEPHANTS is Coming to Broadway in 2024 Photo
WATER FOR ELEPHANTS is Coming to Broadway in 2024

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS is making its Broadway premiere next year! The Broadway premiere of the new musical WATER FOR ELEPHANTS will begin previews on Saturday, February 24, 2024, and open Thursday, March 21, 2024, at the Imperial Theatre. Learn more about the new musical and how to get tickets here!

More Hot Stories For You

Full Cast Set for THE ALLY at The Public Theater Starring Josh Radnor & MoreFull Cast Set for THE ALLY at The Public Theater Starring Josh Radnor & More
Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott Out of DANNY AND THE DEEP BLUE SEA Performances This WeekAubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott Out of DANNY AND THE DEEP BLUE SEA Performances This Week
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 12/10/23Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 12/10/23
Kristin Caskey Elected as Chair of the Board at The Broadway LeagueKristin Caskey Elected as Chair of the Board at The Broadway League

Videos

Patrick Olson Unpacks Life's Mysteries in EMERGENCE Video
Patrick Olson Unpacks Life's Mysteries in EMERGENCE
Interview: THE COLOR PURPLE Director Breaks Down Fantasia's 'I'm Here' Video
Interview: THE COLOR PURPLE Director Breaks Down Fantasia's 'I'm Here'
Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
& JULIET
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
APPROPRIATE
SWEENEY TODD

Recommended For You