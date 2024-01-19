Full Cast Set For THE ADDAMS FAMILY in London, Starring Ramin Karimloo and Michelle Visage

The full cast has been announced for THE ADDAMS FAMILY, A Musical Comedy at the London Palladium on 12 & 13 February.

Joining the previously announced Michelle Visage as Morticia Addams, Ramin Karimloo as Gomez Addams and Lesley Joseph as Grandma in the THE ADDAMS FAMILY are Sam Buttery (Jesus Christ Superstar, Barbican/Regent’s Park Open Air) as Uncle Fester, Nicholas McLean (Annie Get Your Gun, London Palladium) as Pugsley Addams, Dickon Gough (As You Like It, Soho Place) as Lurch, Sean Kingsley (Patriots, Noel Coward Theatre) as Mal, Ryan Kopel (Disney’s Newsies, Troubadour Wembley Park) as Lucas and Kara Lane (Rebecca, Charing Cross Theatre) as Alice. In the ensemble are Leeroy Boone (The Phantom of the Opera, His Majesty’s Theatre), Abigail Brodie (Wind in the Willows, West End & UK Tour), Gavin Eden (Hairspray, UK Tour), Chloe Gentles (Mamma Mia! UK & International Tour), Katie Hutton (Cats, Asia Tour), Matthew Ives(Back to the Future, Adelphi Theatre), Jessica Keable (42nd Street, Théatre du Châtelet & Theatre Royal Drury Lane) and Castell Parker (Sister Act, Eventim Apollo & UK Tour) and introducing Chumisa Dornford-May (Aspects of Love, Lyric Theatre) as Wednesday Addams.

Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and has a shocking secret that only Gomez knows; she’s fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family! Now, Gomez Addams must do something he’s never done before — keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s “normal” boyfriend and his parents. All the usual clan are present - Uncle Fester, Lurch, Pugsley et al.

THE ADDAMS FAMILY, A Musical Comedy live in concert will be directed by Matthew White, with choreography by Alistair David, production design by Diego Pitarch, musical supervision and orchestrations by Richard Beadle, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Richard Brooker and casting by Jane Deitch. Book is by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, and music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa, based on the characters created by Charles Addams. THE ADDAMS FAMILY is produced by Katy Lipson for Aria Entertainment and John Stalker Productions, with co-producers Jason Haigh-Ellery and Guy James and is presented through special arrangement with Theatrical Rights Worldwide.