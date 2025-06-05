Full Cast Set For BRING IT ON at the Muny

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Muny has announced the full cast for its premiere production of Bring It On: The Musical, which opens the theatre's 107th season and runs June 16-22 in Forest Park.

The high-flying musical centered on the world of competitive cheerleading is presented by Ameren.

“Bring It On: The Musical is unlike anything we've ever done — a thrilling collision of powerhouse vocals, dynamic choreography and jaw-dropping athleticism,” said Muny Artistic Director & Executive Producer Mike Isaacson. “This is a season opener you won't forget.”

Joining previously announced principals Jonalyn Saxer (Campbell), Kennedy Holmes (Danielle), Bryce Williams (Randall), Taylor Sage Evans (Eva), Katy Geraghty (Bridget), Ayla Ciccone-Burton (Nautica), Aj Paramo (La Cienega), Katie Riedel (Skylar), Regine Sophia (Kylar), Sean Harrison Jones (Steven), Kevin Trinio Perdido (Twig) and Brandon O'Neal Bomer (Cameron) is Ava Noble (standby for Campbell and Eva).

Also rounding out the cast are Brady Adkins, Fernando Beltran, Elena de la Mora, Payton Ryleigh Derr, Halima Dodo , Megan Elyse Fulmer, Dylan Gessner, Jacob Guzman, Hunter Henderson, Rylee Hornsby, Jacob Horton-Agee , Kaitlyn Kaylor, Justin Martin, Bailey “Bailrok” Muñoz, Max Newman, Natalia Nieves-Melchor, Esosa Oviasu , Matt Rivera, Bex Robinson, Isaiah Rodriguez, Khalil Rogers, Ava Rose, Gordon Semeatu , Sarah Smith, John John Tarrayo and Jake Van Cleve.

The company will be joined by the Muny Teens Youth Ensemble.

The creative team for Bring It On: The Musical is led by Denis Jones (director), Jennifer Weber (choreographer), Ryan Martin O'Connor (cheer consultant/choreographer) and Anne Shuttlesworth (music director/conductor).

The design and Production Team also includes Esosa Oviasu (associate choreographer); Brady Adkins (associate cheer choreographer); Ann Beyersdorfer (scenic designer); Tristan Raines (Costume Designer); Jason Lyons (lighting designer); John Shivers and David Patridge (co-sound designers); Caite Hevner (video designer); Ashley Rae Callahan (wig designer); and The Telsey Office/Lindsay Levine, CSA (casting).

The Telsey Office is the official casting partner of The Muny.

The Muny artistic staff includes Artistic Director & Executive Producer Mike Isaacson, Associate Artistic Director Michael Baxter, Director of Production Tracy Utzmyers and Music Supervisor Michael Horsley.