Full Cast Announced for Next Season of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF North American Tour

Casting has been announced for the next season of the Non-Equity Fiddler on the Roof North American Tour. The tour will begin the 2022-2023 season on October 11, 2022 with a week of performances at the Fisher Theatre in Detroit, MI and go on to play over 45 cities including Louisville, Des Moines, Greenville, Edmonton, Calgary, Vancouver, Ft. Myers, New Orleans, Denver, and more.

A beloved theatrical classic from Tony-winner Joseph Stein and Pulitzer Prize winners Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick, this production is directed by Tony Award ® winner Bartlett Sher (To Kill a Mockingbird, South Pacific, The King and I) and choreographed by the acclaimed Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter.

The cast features a mix of returning and new faces (returning cast noted in bold), including Jonathan Hashmonay as Tevye, Maite Uzal as Golde, Andrew Hendrick as Lazar Wolf, Mary Beth Webber as Yente, Randa Meierhenry as Tzeitel, GraceAnn Kontak as Hodel, Yardén Barr as Chava, Daniel Kushner as Motel, Austin J. Gresham as Perchik, Carson Robinette as Fyedka and Jason Thomas Sofge as Constable.

The ensemble includes Morgan Cohen, Max Derderian, Gabriella Green, Christopher Hager, Ansley Grace Hamilton, James Jude Johnson, Emelie Latzer, Elliot Lazar, Tayler Mettra, Conor McGiffin, Ali Arian Molaei, Jacob Nahor, Emily Qualmann, Daniel Rabinowitz, Isabel Robin, Jacob Simon, Brayden Singley, Lauren Blair Smith, Lauren Steinert, Alex Stone, Rosie Webber, Scott Willits.

The tour route is updated on the show website with additional cities to be announced.

Fiddler on the Roof is the heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and life, love and laughter. This classic musical is rich with Broadway hits, including "To Life (L'Chaim!)," "If I Were A Rich Man," "Sunrise, Sunset," "Matchmaker, Matchmaker," and "Tradition."

The original Broadway production of Fiddler on the Roof, which opened in 1964 and featured choreography by Jerome Robbins, was the first musical in history to surpass 3,000 performances. The show won the 1965 Tony Award® for Best Musical in addition to eight other Tony Awards® that year. This acclaimed revival proudly introduces a new generation to the iconic musical adored across the globe.

Fiddler on the Roof has musical supervision by Tony Award® winner Ted Sperling, scenic design by Tony Award® winner Michael Yeargan, costume design by Tony Award® winner Catherine Zuber, lighting design by Tony Award® winner Donald Holder, sound design by Tony Award® winner Scott Lehrer and Alex Neumann and hair and wig design by Tom Watson. Casting is by Jason Styres.

The tour of Fiddler on the Roof is produced by NETworks Presentations.

