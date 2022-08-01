Full Cast Announced For JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at the Muny, Starring Jason Gotay, Jessica Vosk, and More!

The Muny has announced its full cast, design and production teams for the Muny's grand finale of the 2022 season, the mega-fun hit Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, August 12 - 18, 2022. Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is proudly sponsored by US Bank.

"This is one of the most joyous musicals ever," said Muny Artistic Director and Executive Producer Mike Isaacson. "This cast couldn't be more joyous, and I can't wait to see how Josh and Lee craft our final production."

Joining the previously announced principal cast of Jason Gotay (Joseph), Jessica Vosk (Narrator), Eric Jordan Young (Jacob/Potiphar) and Mykal Kilgore (Pharaoh) are company members Gabriel Amato, Becca Andrews, Matthew Davies, Drew Elhamalawy, Sean Ewing, Anna Gassett, Michael Hartung, Darron Hayes, Sydney Jones, Evan Kinnane, Kamal Lado, Ben Lanham, Marissa Levesque, Tiffany Rae Mallari, UJ Mangune, Sarah Meahl, Natalia Nieves-Melchor, Erica Messonnier, Collin Milfort, Harris Milgrim, Hayley Podschun, Spencer Ramirez, Emilie Renier, John Scherer and Hannah Whitley.



The company will also be joined by the Muny Kids and Teens youth ensembles.



As previously announced, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is directed and choreographed by Josh Rhodes, with music direction by Charlie Alterman and in addition, Lee Wilkins as Associate Choreographer. The design team leading this production includes scenic design by Edward E. Haynes, Jr., costume design by Leon Dobkowski, lighting design by Jason Lyons, sound design by John Shivers and David Patridge, video design by Greg Emetaz, wig design by Alison Hora and production stage manager Ralph Lee.

PRINCIPAL CASTING

Jason Gotay (Joseph) is thrilled to be returning to The Muny in such brilliant company! Previous Muny credits include Into the Woods (Jack), Mamma Mia! (Sky), Disney's The Little Mermaid (Prince Eric), Cinderella (Prince Topher). Broadway/NYC: Bring it On: the Musical (OBC), Spider-Man: Turn off the Dark (Peter Parker/Spider-Man), Evita and Call Me Madam (NY City Center Encores!). TV: Gossip Girl (HBO Max), Peter Pan Live! (NBC). Concerts: Unauthorized Bridgerton Musical (Kennedy Center), Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (Lincoln Center). Upcoming: Jason Gotay in Concert at the Blue Strawberry in St. Louis, 8/20 at 8pm.



Jessica Vosk(Narrator) recently finished her acclaimed solo show at Carnegie Hall. Broadway: Wicked (Elphaba, tour and 15th Anniversary Broadway company), Fiddler on the Roof (Fruma-Sarah), Finding Neverland and The Bridges of Madison County. Jessica played the Narrator in the 50th anniversary Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (Lincoln Center), created the role of Aunt Val in the world premiere of Becoming Nancy and starred in Something to Dance About, a Jerome Robbins tribute with the New York City Ballet. She also dazzled in the Grammy-nominated San Francisco Symphony's West Side Story (Anita). Her independently produced albums Wild and Free and A Very Coco Christmas appeared on Billboard and iTunes Charts and are available on all streaming platforms. Vosk started with a finance career before taking a leap to the Broadway stage, and her unique story has been featured on ABC's 20/20 and NBC's Nightly News.



Eric Jordan Young (Jacob, Potiphar) is an accomplished producer, director, choreographer, entertainer, playwright and songwriter with TV, Broadway (Ragtime, Chicago, Seussical, The Look of Love), off-Broadway, regional (NYSF, Lincoln Center, Kennedy Center, Alliance Theatre), national tour (Chicago, Ragtime, Dreamgirls) and commercial credits. Las Vegas: Cocktail Cabaret (Caesars Palace), Rock of Ages (The Venetian, Rio), Shakin' (Planet Hollywood), Chicago (Mandalay Bay), Starlight Express (Las Vegas Hilton) and Vegas! The Show. Eric has performed with the Atlanta Symphony, Buffalo Philharmonic, Chicago Philharmonic and the New York Pops at Carnegie Hall. His solo album Once In A Lifetime, was produced by his company EnJoY! Productions and his one-man musical Sammy & Me won ArtVoice and Salt Awards. Associate Director: Footloose (Norwegian Cruise Lines) and the immersive production of Rock of Ages (Hollywood). Eric recently joined the teaching faculty in the Theatre Department at Long Island University.



Mykal Kilgore (Pharaoh) is so pleased to be returning to The Muny! Muny: Smokey Joe's Cafe, Jesus Christ Superstar, Muny Magic at the Sheldon. Broadway: Motown The Musical and Hair. Other theatre credits include Songs for a New World (Encores! Off-Center and cast recording) and The Book of Mormon (first national tour). Mykal is an award-winning actor and a Grammy and NAACP Image Award nominated singer/songwriter for his album A Man Born Black and was most recently seen on tour supporting his latest single The Man in the Barbershop. Film/TV: Collateral Beauty, NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert and The Wiz Live!.

ABOUT THE SHOW:

Originally written by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber as a children's oratorio, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat has, in time, expanded to become one of the most beloved shows ever. The story of Jacob, his 12 sons, and the amazing Technicolor adventures of Joseph features a multi-colored score of favorites including "Any Dream Will Do," "Go, Go, Go Joseph" and "Close Every Door." The first Muny production in a decade, audiences are guaranteed a night of big Muny family joy - with, of course, a megamix!