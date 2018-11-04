From Ugly Betty to a Broadway Household Name, Take a Look Back on the Stage Career of Michael Urie

Up until just a few years ago, Michael Urie may have been best known as Marc St. James from the television series Ugly Betty. Now, however, Broadway fans have come to know him as a household name in the theatre community.

Today, we're taking a look back on Urie's stage career.

Urie made his New York stage debut in 2009 in the off-Broadway play The Temperamentals at New World Stages. He won the Lortel Award for Outstanding Lead Actor, as well as a Drama League Award nomination.

In 2010, Urie took over the role of Prior Walter for the final weeks of Signature Theatre Company's Angels in America.

In 2011, Urie took on the role of Yepikhodov in Classic Stage Company's production of the classic play The Cherry Orchard. In the video above, Urie talks about his experiences putting the play together.

Urie finally made his Broadway debut in 2012 in the hilarious role of Bud Frump in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. He starred alongside Nick Jonas, who played the main role of J. Pierrepont Finch during the final months of the show's run.

In perhaps the breakout performance of his stage career, Urie took on the role of Alex More in the one-man play Buyer and Cellar, which premiered at the Rattlestick Playwrights Theatre, before moving off-Broadway to the Barrow Street Theatre. Urie won a Clarence Derwent Award for his performance. He went on to bring the play to the West End, and on a National Tour. Urie reprised his role at Westport Country Playhouse in 2016, where the play was filmed for Thirteen.

Following the success of Buyer and Cellar, Urie starred alongside Patti LuPone in Lincoln Center's Shows for Days at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater.

Two River Theater Company presented A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum in 2015, where Urie played Hysterium, opposite Christopher Fitzgerald as Pseudolus.

Urie returned off-Broadway to star opposite another Broadway favorite, Robin De Jesus, in LAByrinth Theatre Company's Homos, Or Everyone in America, in 2016. His role of The Writer won him an Obie Award.

Returning to his laugh-out-loud hilarious roots, Urie took on the role of Ivan Alexandreyevich Hlestakov in The Government Inspector at New World Stages.

Prior to its Broadway return, Torch Song played an off-Broadway engagement at Second Stage, starring Urie, who will soon move to Broadway with the show.

Most recently, Urie took on the title role in Shakespeare Theatre Company's Hamlet.

Up next for Urie? Bringing Torch Song to Broadway!

The celebrated Second Stage production of Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song returns to the same Broadway stage where the Tony Award-winning premiere production forever changed the face of popular entertainment and ushered in a new era of American understanding of love and family.

On the heels of its sold-out run at Second Stage, the production, directed by Tony Award nominee Moisés Kaufman and starring Drama Desk Award winner Michael Urie and Tony and Academy Award® winner Mercedes Ruehl, just opened at Broadway's Hayes Theater (240 West 44th Street).

